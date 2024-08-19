YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed how much he is set to pocket ahead of his boxing showdown with former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson. The new date for the controversial showdown was recently revealed.

Both men were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November. Tyson hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Despite the original date being pushed back, 'The Problem Child' instead fought Mike Perry last month, defeating the former UFC fighter via sixth-round TKO at Amalie Arena in Florida.

'The Problem Child' Let Slip His Payday for the Tyson Fight

Paul is set to pocket a fortune from the bout

The pair came face-to-face at a press conference in New York on Sunday night, with both men exchanging heated words and even getting into a slight physical altercation during the face-off.

Earlier, Paul had let slip about his expected earnings from facing the former undisputed heavyweight world champion later this year.

'The Problem Child' claimed he's set to earn $40 million (£31m) from the fight. When asked if the fight with 'Iron Mike' was meant to lend credibility to his boxing career, Paul answered: "I didn't bring him to do s***; I'm here to make $40million and knock out a legend I don't give a f*** about anything else, he's the one who wanted it to be a pro fight and he's going to get his ass knocked out for real."

He then went on to express his confidence in his ability in the ring, saying: "You're going to see on his record; Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson; I'm not here to do s*** except make a bag. Every time fighters sit across from me and it's 'YouTuber this and Disney kid that' and they end up on the canvas... this is going to be no different.

"I brought this deal to this old ass motherf****r, we signed the contract with Netflix and we brought him the deal. You're welcome my son."

Jake Paul's boxing record (as of 19/08/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

Jake Paul's Foul-Mouthed Rant at the Press Conference

The American didn't hold back at all

Paul revealed that his showdown with Tyson is all about "making history" on Netflix, before claiming that nobody in the business seems to give him any credit. "If I was walking on water, they would say it's because I couldn't swim," he said.

"The people think I'm going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He's going to get KO’d' … [but] I'm here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all boxing. He's vicious. He's a killer. He has one-punch knockout power. He's the greatest heavyweight of all time. But I will prove … all the haters wrong."

He added: "People are yelling at me in the event, but what happens when I put this man to sleep? … He's saying that it's going to be my funeral. he's saying it's going to be my wake. He's going to kill Jake Paul. All of these things, and that's why I love Mike. I respect him, but we're not friends anymore until November 15th."

The American further revealed that he's confident he'll secure an epic knockout victory in November: "I'm knocking this mother-f***** out, and we're going to see who's dead."