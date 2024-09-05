In the months following an injury just weeks removed from his scheduled UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler on June 29, Conor McGregor has been publicly pleading to Dana White and the UFC to let him fight by the end of the year. Despite the Irishman's best efforts, it looks like he will not get to step back into the Octagon this year as he clearly wanted.

One man who has been in constant back and forth with McGregor over the last few years is Jake Paul, and he has revealed his theory about why 'The Notorious' can not get a fight right now despite constantly showing interest in an Octagon return.

Jake Paul Believes UFC is Stopping Conor McGregor From Fighting

Paul believes McGregor having two fights left on his deal is a big selling point for the UFC

Jake Paul has shared his belief that the UFC are deliberately stopping Conor McGregor from fighting due to media rights negotiations. It is public knowledge that the Irish superstar has just two fights left on his current UFC contract and, with how inactive he has been in recent years, as well as the interest he has shown in competing in boxing and BKFC, the company which he is now an owner of, there is no guarantee that 'The Notorious' continues his MMA career following the expiration of his contract.

In a new episode of his show 'BS With Jake Paul,' the boxer, who will square off against Mike Tyson on November 15 this year, has revealed he thinks the UFC is using McGrgeor as leverage during their media rights negotiations. The UFC's current deal with ESPN runs through 2025 and Dana White recently revealed in an interview with CNBC that they could negotiate a deal with multiple parties to have the UFC be shown on multiple different channels.

Speaking on his podcast where he was joined by former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, Paul said the following:

“For the people at home who don’t understand it, basically they’re like, ‘Why is Conor not fighting?' Conor has two fights left on his fight deal, but the UFC is trying to renew their rights deal because they license their content, which are the fights, to platforms. So they’re trying to renew their deal and are negotiating with multiple people, but let’s say it’s going to go with ESPN.”

UFC Wants to Maximize Finances Using McGregor as Leverage, Paul Said

If McGregor fights once, he only has one bout left — and is not as useful in negotiations

Paul also went on to say that the UFC could have McGregor fight imminently, but that would take away some of their negotiation power as their biggest star would then only have one fight remaining on his deal as opposed to the two the UFC will be using in negotiations right now.

“They’re trying to renew the deal and get the most amount of money. A part of that negotiation is, ‘Hey, we have Conor McGregor for two more fights,’ but if he were to fight now, that wouldn’t be a part of the negotiation. The company would be like, ‘Oh yeah, well, you only have Conor for one fight,’ so that’s why Conor is not fighting right now.”

McGregor's clear frustration at not being able to fight is showing and it is completely understandable for him to be getting tired of it if the UFC are waiting for a media rights deal to be all done before scheduling him for a fight again.