Highlights Jake Paul is seemingly prepared to step in and help save the UFC 303 event.

It is currently unclear whether UFC 303 on June 29 will indeed be Conor McGregor's comeback.

Should McGregor not compete, Paul seemed willing to save the show for a PFL vs UFC bout against Sean O'Malley.

Internet sensation, boxing prospect, and now, apparently, a savior for MMA, as Jake Paul is apparently prepared to step in and replace the reportedly injured Conor McGregor to save the UFC 303 event on June 29. The only hitch, besides the fact that this might simply be a case of self-promotion, is that Paul is seemingly unwilling to compete against McGregor's scheduled opponent, Michael Chandler, and is instead challenging the UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

Jake Paul Weighs In On UFC 303 News

The creator-turned-fighter used it as an opportunity to call-out Sean O'Malley

On the same day a cryptic Instagram post that has since been removed from the platform, which suggested McGregor may be injured and possibly unable to participate at UFC 303 this month, Jake Paul suggested he'd happily take part in an MMA fight before he steps into the ring to fight Mike Tyson.

At first, Paul seemed to suggest the MMA match he'd compete in would be under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner, to whom he signed with in recent years. But he then flipped the script and proposed a PFL vs UFC type of match, that would take place June 29 — the same night McGregor was supposed to fight Chandler. It is unclear whether he's suggesting it as an alternative event to the UFC's big show on International Fight Week, or in addition to that event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He even has an opponent in mind — Sean O'Malley.

"MMA figtht before Tyson," he tweeted Wednesday.

"100% will kill O'Malley in MMA," he added in a separate post. "He's a small man. PFL vs UFC June 29."

It was all an apparent response to O'Malley's tweet from earlier in the day which said: "I'll fight Jake Paul to save UFC 303."

Paul vs O'Malley Would be a Blockbuster

It is unlikely to come to fruition, though, for several reasons

There is little doubt that a legitimate fight between Paul and O'Malley would generate considerable numbers at the box office, and would be the type of bonkers bout that could help bring some star power back to UFC 303 should it lose the one person the entire show was built around; McGregor.

Yet there are a couple of glaring issues with the notion. First, the UFC boss Dana White hates Paul, and would likely be loathed to do business with him on a tentpole event like International Fight Week. Second, there's a glaring weight gap as O'Malley is a bantmaweight and weighs in at 135 pounds. These days, Paul is likely bulkier than 200 pounds. Perhaps, though, the weight advantage offsets the skill gap.

There is also the fact O'Malley would have only 16 days to prepare, and the last thing the UFC will want, or need, is a calamitous loss from O'Malley — especially to someone like Paul, as unlikely as that is to happen.