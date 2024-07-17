Highlights Jake Paul was left stunned when Mike Perry promised to "dig through your eyeballs'' in their blockbuster clash this weekend.

The pair will go head-to-head on the 20th of July at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in an eight-round traditional boxing match.

The two stars have recently ramped up the trash talk ahead of their showdown on Saturday night.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was left stunned when Mike Perry promised to "dig through your eyeballs'' in their blockbuster clash this weekend.

The two stars are expected to go head-to-head on the 20th of July at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in an eight-round traditional boxing match.

Paul was originally scheduled to face Mike Tyson this weekend. However, the clash between the pair has been put on hold due to health concerns by the Tyson camp. The fight has been pushed back to the 15th of November, but to remain active, Paul will remain on schedule for the 20th of July as he faces former UFC fighter, Perry, who has been dominant since switching over to bare-knuckle boxing.

While Perry has only fought once as a professional boxer, the former UFC star has promised to bring the violence in Florida this weekend.

Related Jake Paul & Mike Perry's Physiques Compared Ahead of their fight on the 20th of July, Jake Paul and Mike Perry's physiques going into the contest have been compared.

Mike Perry's Bizarre Vow to Jake Paul

'The Problem Child' pleaded with Perry not to follow through

As the pair recently went face-to-face, Perry ramped up the trash talk ahead of the boxing showdown as he looked to get inside Paul's head.

"I'm just now reaching my prime," said Perry. "I’m just now getting to where I’ve been doing my best. I learned through the UFC, which was a tough place to learn. Since learning, now I’m having the success brawling these people.

"Your little baby green punches can’t even reach my brain stem, bro. I’m going to dig through your eyeball and find your memories."

Much to Paul's shock, 'The Problem Child' quickly pleaded: "Please don’t do that. Please don’t do that, Mikey."

Paul went on to say: "He just isn't a boxer. I've elevated to such a high level and people haven't even seen my ability over the last year because I've gotten first-round knockouts. There's nothing people can study or for him to prepare for what I'm going to bring to the table.

"I’m too sharp, too clean, punch way too hard, power in both hands – he makes a lot of mistakes. Even on his mitt work video he posted today. There’s nothing he can do, and I respect him. He’s very violent. It’s not taking away from Mike Perry. He can beat a lot of people, but he can’t beat me."

Perry responded by promising to his upcoming opponent: "I’m excited for a battle. I do like getting punched and I like punching too, so we’re going to see. Ten-ounce gloves, no headgear – I’m going to hurt you, Jake. And I’m going to laugh in your face when you try to hurt me."

Jake Paul & Mike Perry's Odd Face-to-Face

The pair turned into Hulk Hogan

During the recent face-to-face, both Paul and Perry gave a minute-long rendition of their best Hulk Hogan impression - much to the surprise of the interviewer.

“You listen to me brother, you’re going down. Flat into the ground. When I get my hands on you Saturday night, I’m gonna eat you in one bite,” Paul said, sounding like a short snippet from WrestleMania in the 1990s.

'The Problem Child' continued: “I’m gonna take a piss all on your grave, you ain't brave. Listen to me brother, I’ll show you who the American badass is.”

It was evident that the pair were joking around and the exchanges eventually came to an end before the interview finally got back on track.