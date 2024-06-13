Highlights With UFC 303's main event seemingly in jeopardy, Jake Paul is audaciously putting himself forward to save the show.

The internet sensation, as unlikely as it is to happen, has teased an MMA fight with UFC star Sean O'Malley.

Watch their face-off right here.

In a recently posted video Thursday, UFC bantamweight champion 'Suga' Sean O'Malley and Jake Paul faced off just days after 'The Problem Child' offered to step in at UFC 303 later this month to face O'Malley and potentially save the card in light of Conor McGregor's unclear status to compete June 29 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Related Jake Paul Says He'll Save UFC 303 Show by Fighting Huge MMA Star Jake Paul is apparently prepared to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303 and fight a huge MMA star.

Jake Paul and Sean O'Malley Market Themselves on X

The internet sensation and the UFC star have teased the prospect of an MMA fight

With the circus that has been going on over the last few weeks regarding whether the main event of UFC 303, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will take place or not, the UFC has reportedly reached out to fighters to see if they will come in on short notice and fight if the bout between 'The Notorious' and Chandler is cancelled. One fight which absolutely would have crossed nobody's mind as a potential replacement is Jake Paul vs Sean O'Malley. However, Paul and O'Malley posted a string of posts on X yesterday, seemingly wanting to draw hype and plant the seeds for a potential, but near impossible, future fight.

'The Problem Child' responded to 'Suga's post of, "I'll fight 'Jake Paul to save UFC 303,' teasing an MMA fight before his rescheduled bout against Mike Tyson later this year.

Paul, just minutes later, followed up on that post by saying he would 'kill O'Malley in MMA,' teasing a potential UFC and PFL crossover.

Despite the bout being virtually impossible, given the fact that Paul is signed to a UFC competitor in the PFL and Dana White is firmly against co-promoting or doing crossover fights with any other MMA organizations, the fight, undoubtedly would do millions of pay-per-view buys even if it would be Paul's MMA debut and that there will be around a 100-pound fighting weight difference as Paul is now weighing around 230 pounds.

Regardless, Paul uploaded a video to X earlier today, where he and the UFC bantamweight champion had a face-off, which included some terrible acting from both men, and Instagram model Rubi Rose.

Jake Paul And Sean O'Malley Face-Off

The whole promotion out of nowhere for this fight comes as the UFC 303 main event remains up in the air after almost two whole weeks of speculation around whether the fight will take place. As of now, the fight is still scheduled to go ahead as planned but the optimism the UFC had last week about the fight going ahead is non-existent at this moment and the promotion is quickly reaching out to fighters trying to secure a replacement main event in the event the fight is pulled.