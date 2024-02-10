Highlights Jake Paul has called out Sean Strickland, labeling him a "horrid boxer" and challenging him to a fight for $1 million.

The two engaged in a heated exchange on social media after a video went viral of the UFC fighter battering an influencer inside a cage, trading insults along the way.

The potential fight between Paul and Strickland could be a significant social media event, similar to Paul's previous fights.

Jake Paul has called out former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, following his brutal sparring session with streamer Sneako, and a fight could well be on the cards somewhere down the line.

In a series of tweets between the two on the social media platform X, Jake Paul labelled Strickland a "horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people," something that appeared wildly hypocritical coming from a man who has fought two YouTubers and a basketball player in the past. Strickland's initial and simple riposte was: "You lost to a part-time boxer," calling attention to Jake Paul's loss to Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul outlined a potential wager for Strickland, offering $1 million if the UFC fighter could win in a fight between the pair. Lose, however, and Paul would demand Strickland to get a tattoo of Betr, the fantasy sports betting app that Jake Paul co-launched alongside entrepreneur Joey Levy. Despite this being a rather blatant advertising stunt from the social media star to promote his product, there is no doubt Strickland would rather avoid this forfeit.

Strickland wasted little time in verbally agreeing to the fight in a message as simple as: "But yes lol...". The tweets that followed were petty swipes at each other's achievements, both accusing the other of picking easy fights in the past and being the inferior man. Whether a fight takes place in the ring or in the cage, it would undoubtedly be another significant social media event.

Sean Strickland gets serious

The UFC fighter was clearly annoyed by Jake Paul & activated savage mode

The UFC fighter proceeded to say that money could not buy him happiness, and that he would rather fight Paul in a desert, with no cameras, no social media, and no games. Some fans saw this as a subtle attempt to dodge an acceptance of Jake Paul's call-out, a sentiment that Paul agreed with, accusing him of "ducking the offer."

The online exchange continued rather ferociously as Strickland proudly announced he would take Jake Paul's life with a smile on his face, in a series of responses that were overly barbaric and arguably unnecessary. Paul responded with the rather justifiable accusation of Strickland being a bully.

Strickland's final retort was almost as brutal as his onslaught on Sneako just earlier that day, describing Paul as a "professional troll" and a "cancer on this country," highlighting that Jake is only successful online as a result of his brainwashed "troll army" that he has acquired over the years.

This is not the first time either of these two have engaged in online altercations, and we can be pretty certain it won't be the last time either. Paul's most notable online disputes with KSI and Tommy Fury have resulted in huge PPV fights, so there is no reason why his latest internet rivalry could not result in a similar outcome. If the two ever did fight, it is fair to say that the recent UFC middleweight champion is the comfortable favourite.

Jake Paul has also since changed his profile header on X to a picture of Strickland slumped on the canvas, so there is little doubt that we have not heard the last of this feud just yet.