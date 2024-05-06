Highlights Jake Paul has made a menacing prediction ahead of his July showdown with Tyson.

The eight-round bout was confirmed to be a professional fight - with knockouts allowed.

The YouTube sensation has vowed to turn the fight "into a war".

It has been a little over two months since it was announced that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson on the 20th of July. Now that the details surrounding the bout have been ironed out - the pre-fight trash talk has begun to take a dark turn.

The fight has been hugely controversial for many reasons, with the main ones being that Tyson will be 31 years Paul's senior by the time the bout comes around. Despite these concerns, it has been confirmed that the fight will be a fully sanctioned professional contest, with the result counting on both fighters’ records. This has ramped up the stakes and ‘The Problem Child’ sent out his most chilling warning yet to Tyson over the weekend.

Jake Paul Tells Mike Tyson "One of Us Will Die"

Social media star held nothing back

Paul made an appearance at this past weekend's Miami Grand Prix, where he spoke to Sky Sports about his upcoming fight with Tyson. The 27-year-old told the cameras:

"I love Mike. It's an honour to be in the ring with him, but I'm gonna have to end him!"

Quizzed afterwards on what he meant by "end him", Paul explained: "I've got to [end Tyson]. It's all-out war, bro. All's fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die."

Video: Jake Paul's Menacing Words to Mike Tyson

Truly shocking words from Paul, who recently insisted that it was Tyson who had requested a fully sanctioned professional bout. Per regulators, the fight will take place over eight, two-minute rounds and both men will wear 14oz gloves. No headgear will be permitted in the contest.

Paul has stopped six of his 10 opponents to date, but has never faced anyone with Tyson's glittering resume. The heavyweight icon boasts an impressive record of 50-6 across his 20-year professional career. He last entered the ring in 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles – a fight that was ultimately declared a draw.

The social media superstar's boxing career, meanwhile, has only just begun. Paul knocked out Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico just days before his mega-fight with Tyson was announced. He will enter the ring against 'Iron Mike' on a three-fight winning streak, with his loss to Tommy Fury in February last year standing as his lone defeat to date.

The Netflix-streamed bout already looks set to be one of the most-viewed boxing matches of all time. However, if Paul comes good on his promise to finish Tyson, then it may end up going down in history as one of the most infamous too.