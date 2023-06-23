Elon Musk challenging Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA fight is the news on everyone's lips, and of course Jake Paul has a plan to get involved.

The YouTube star has been heavily involved with the boxing world fighting the likes of Tommy Fury, MMA great Anderson Silva and next against Nate Diaz.

However, he is also keen to rival the UFC, and has signed with rival MMA promotion PFL to make his debut in 2024 where he is hoping to also help them build a fighting dynasty.

And it appears he already has an eye on one high-profile fight for his new pay-per-view division, a tech battle between Musk and Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk calls out Mark Zuckerberg - he responds

Meta CEO Zuckerberg has been making strides into MMA having trained and competed in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament earlier this year.

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg has been training in BJJ

However, it was very unexpected when Twitter CEO Musk elected to post a fight call-out on his social media platform.

He first tweeted in response to a user's comment: I’m up for a cage match if he is lol." He then boasted: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

The tweet generated huge publicity and many tagged Zuckerberg who would likely have an experience advantage over his tech rival.

However, he quickly replied, writing on an Instagram story: "Send me location." Musk then replied to end the exchange: "Vegas octagon."

It remains to be seen if the interest is genuine but UFC president Dana White appeared to confirm it is in what could be a lucrative opportunity for the fighting world.

Jake Paul wants to help stage Musk v Zuckerberg

YouTube star Paul has asserted an ambassador role for PFL, having already helped get a deal for ex-UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

However, he now has a pretty simple plan to make sure the fight becomes reality.

He tweeted: "Elon I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck, we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity."

Paul is not the only one to register interest in helping promote the fight with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also putting forward his interest.

He said jokingly: “Do you think I really want to comment or get involved in a fight between Elon Musk and Zuckerberg? The answer is absolutely yes. Sign me up. I’m here to promote it.

“I’m prepared to sell my soul for this fantastic fight.”

A tech battle could become serious fighting business, but it remains to be seen if the money could be put up to host it.