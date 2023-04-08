Back in 2021, in the build-up to the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, Jake Paul started a brawl between the fighters’ entourages as he stole Mayweather’s hat. So began a disliking between the pair that has never been solved, or so Mayweather and Jake would have you believe.

Last month, a video went viral of a confrontation between Jake and a huge group of Mayweather’s bodyguards in which the YouTuber turned boxer was seen running for his life.

Whilst leaving a Miami Heat basketball game, Paul came across the group and instead of hanging around, he made a run for it. At the time, Paul received a decent amount of stick for running from the fight, but if we’re being honest, who wouldn’t run in the face of such overwhelming odds?

Video: Jake Paul runs from Floyd Mayweather and his team

Speaking at the time, Paul recounted his version of events: “So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium.

“And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like first of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.

“And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I’m out that b****, ok?”

Paul added: “You wanna run it one on one? No problem. But I’m not dumb. Okay?

“I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f****** dumb. I’m not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.”

Jake Paul's comments didn't age too well from before Tommy Fury loss

Now, around a month later, Paul has revealed the truth behind the events and if we’re being honest, we should have seen it coming.

The truth exposed regarding Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather viral clip

It turns out the whole video was just an elaborate PR stunt between Mayweather and Paul.

Speaking on the Wade concept, Paul explained the true version of events when asked about it by Wade Plem: “We were like ‘let’s set this up and make this go viral’ – and viral it did. It went on like every single news page and outlet. We got exactly what we wanted out of it. We needed people to think it was real. This was us at dinner planning it out.”

Paul then revealed a photo of him and Mayweather from that same night where the pair had even gone out to a restaurant together.

So, it turns out we were all being played, perhaps not such a big surprise given Jake Paul was at the heart of events.