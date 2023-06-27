Jake Paul has stepped up his trolling of upcoming boxing rival Nate Diaz, but changing up his training routine like this may not help.

The YouTube star lost to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February, which was the first of his short boxing career after beating the likes of Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

However instead of searching for instant revenge, he will return this August against UFC veteran Nate Diaz who will be making his debut in the squared circle.

The pair have been long-term rivals and their feud has continued after agreeing to a rule-change for their sanctioned professional bout.

Jake Paul agrees rule-change with Nate Diaz

It was originally expected that Paul and Diaz would box over eight rounds, given the influencer's previous experience going that distance with Fury.

The Stockton native has always been known for coming on stronger in the later rounds of UFC fights but it remains to be seen how it will unfold in the boxing ring.

Diaz originally proposed: "Are you willing to get tired and get your f****ng ass whipped and knocked the f*** out?

"You're over here acting like 'Oh, 15 rounds' I'm like, you're f****ng trying to blend it in so everybody forgets about it so it's a joke and it goes away.

"Right now, let's do 12 rounds. It doesn't matter to me."

Paul then replied alongside his promotion Most Valuable Promotions: "Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is."

It still remains uncertain how long the fight will go on for given Diaz then suggested he would prefer it back in the eight-round format.

Jake Paul smokes cigarette in training

The YouTube star is known for his comic sketches which saw him rise to fame on the video-streaming service and handed him his platform for this career.

However, his latest attempt at a sketch is slightly bizarre, as he continues boxing training but this time while smoking a cigarette.

He continues throwing his rabbit punches in the video while taking a drag from the cigarette, with the footage captioned: "Getting my lungs ready for 10 rounds. August 5th. #PaulDiaz."

His rival has yet to respond the footage, but has regularly traded verbal barbs with the 'Problem Child' including at their launch press conference.

Paul is currently training in his gym in Puerto Rico and has enlisted the help of boxing legend Shane Mosley as he looks to revive his boxing career.

A win could set up even bigger fights including against YouTube rival KSI who is expected to first take on Fury himself.