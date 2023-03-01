Footage has gone viral on social media of Deji and Jake Paul talking after The Problem Child’s fight against Tommy Fury on Sunday.

Paul lost to Fury in Saudi Arabia via split decision, despite the American knocking Fury down late in the fight.

The result is Paul’s first loss in his boxing career, which started nearly five years ago when he beat fellow YouTuber Deji on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul.

Deji was in attendance for Paul’s loss on the weekend, and in the wake of the result, he went backstage to talk to the American after the fight.

Five years on from Deji vs Jake Paul

Both men were responsible for launching each of their careers in boxing, with the pair fighting back in August 2018 on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul.

While KSI and Logan had their own rivalry, there was just as much bad blood between Deji and Jake. The press conference ahead of the fight was almost comedic, with both men taking shots at the other while True Geordie tried to make some sense out of it all.

In what was both of their first fights, Paul went on to secure the victory in round five by TKO, but that would not be the final time either man fought in a boxing ring.

Paul and Deji’s boxing careers

Along with Deji’s brother KSI, Jake Paul has gone on to become one of the faces of celebrity boxing.

He has gone on to fight MMA stars like Tyron Woodley and UFC legend Anderson Silva. He had earned a pro record of 6-0-0 before his loss to Fury on Sunday.

While Paul has experienced more frequent success in the ring, Deji took time to earn his first win. He lost two more fights after the bout against Paul, but beat fellow YouTuber Fousey in his first pro fight back in August 2022.

Following that, he went on to box one of the greatest fighters to ever do it Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match last November.

Video: Deji’s message to Paul

So when Deji and Paul ended up in the same room again nearly five years on, the bad blood between the two had disappeared, and Deji took the time to comfort Jake after the fight.

“You done good man honestly you looked great,” he said to Paul. “I know you’re upset.”

Paul went on to say he thought he did enough to win the fight, or at the very least earn a draw.

“You said world champion right?” Deji asked him. “I hope you achieve that.”

