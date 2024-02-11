Highlights Jake Paul and Sean Strickland have been beefing recently after footage emerged of the UFC fighter brutally sparring a popular streamer.

The Problem Child voiced his displeasure at the footage and offered Strickland out for a sparring session of their own.

Despite not being happy with what he saw, an old clip has recently resurfaced showing Paul himself being brutal in training against someone with no experience.

The animosity between Jake Paul and Sean Strickland is showing no signs of slowing down after it burst into the spotlight earlier this weekend on social media platform X.

Strickland recently undertook a sparring session against streamer Sneako, which turned into a one-sided beat down which was soon halted. Sneako absorbed several hard punches from the UFC fighter, prompting several people from outside the cage to throw in the towel. Strickland, however, ignored them and continued to pummel away until legend Forrest Griffin, who was in attendance at the UFC Performance Institute, intervened.

Jake Paul & Sean Strickland beef

There was at least one major influencer-turned-boxer who wasn’t impressed with Strickland’s performance, and that was Jake Paul. Naturally, Paul’s reaction included a challenge with a unique stipulation: If Strickland wins, he would gain $1m from Paul (half his net worth, according to the influencer). If Paul wins, Strickland would have to get a tattoo done of Betr, a sports betting company co-founded by Paul.

However, a no-nonsense Strickland refused to entertain Paul's antics and replied by mocking the American for previously losing to 'part-time' boxer Tommy Fury and further added he would take his 'f****** life with a smile on his face.' Paul later withdrew his offer and explained that the UFC star was 'ducking' the chance to fight him.

"Our founding fathers would have murdered him long ago legally. Instead, you have to listen to them talk on Twitter across the country," stated Strickland. Paul later replied to the counteroffer. "Thanks for admitting I would make easy work of you in the boxing ring and ducking the offer... just like Paddy... Now I will let you continue your meltdown."

Strickland shared two more posts about Paul, which drew one last response from him. Strickland would later admit that if he accepted Paul's offer, then the UFC would 'sue the f*** out of me.'

It will be interesting to see whether Paul accepts Strickland's counteroffer of flying out to his gym in Las Vegas to make their sparring session happen, and whether there would actually be any consequences from the UFC should he spar with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Despite being less than impressed with Strickland's brutal sparring against someone who had no experience in the ring, footage has now re-emerged of Paul showing he can also be vicious in his sparring sessions against lesser experienced opponents.

The footage is from a session against another YouTuber Airrack which happened back in 2020. Using some $90,000 couches (which Airrack actually purchased from Jake's brother Logan Paul) as a prize, Airrack, real name Eric Decker, challenged Paul to an impromptu sparring match (but not before he signed a contract in case of any serious bodily injury, of course).

However, Paul quickly dumped his opponent on the canvas after delivering some huge shots to his defenseless opponent. That’s not all, though. After downing Airrack once more, The Problem Child seemed to finish his opponent once and for all, with Airrack slumping to the canvas.

Paul must have seen something in his sparring partner, as it was later claimed that he offered Airrack the chance to join his Team10 House, an opportunity that he turned down due to it potentially 'not being in my best interests.'