Jake Paul's team, Most Valuable Promotions, have released a formal statement regarding the influencer-turned-boxer's meeting with Mike Tyson on the 15th of November. Following the conclusion of the bout, fans — and even those in the industry — began to speculate online regarding the legitimacy of the boxing fight, claiming it may have been 'scripted'.

Jake Paul's Team Respond to Online Claims

Most Valuable Promotions disregard online speculation

Sent to GiveMeSport, the statement addresses rumours that the boxing bout was illegitimate or lacked integrity. The statement reads as follows:

"Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs. Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight."

The statement says that "rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime," that the fight was sanctioned in Texas, and "both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight."

"There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter."

"Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules. Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naive but an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself."

The statement also says it is "illogical" to think a fight would be rigged when its the debut main event on "the world's biggest streamer" in Netflix, a platform MVP says it is "hopeful" it's the start of a "long-term partnership" with that platform.

Nikisa Bidarian, Jake Paul's business partner, said: "This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way."

"From day one in this sport, people have doubted his abilities—unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time."

"Jake has not only proven himself repeatedly, but he has continuously set historic records that speak for themselves. This event, which broke attendance and viewership milestones for a professional sporting event, is yet another example of his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. As long as Jake continues to exceed expectations, there will always be those who try to discredit his achievements. We embrace the doubt—it only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success."

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via Unanimous Decision

When the two met at AT&T Stadium in Texas, the bout went the distance following eight rounds. With Jake Paul winning unanimously on the scorecards, he increased his professional boxing record to 11-1. However, many fans online felt that the fight had a pre-determined result, to which Most Valuable Promotions denied the rumors.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 25/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 (44 KOs) 11 (7 KOs) Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul did say in the post-fight press conference that he had purposely slowed down towards the end of the fight. Paul said, "Yeah definitely, definitely a bit", when asked about taking his foot off the gas in the fight. He added, "You know, I wanted to give the fans a show but didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt." Tyson, 58, landed a total of 18 punches across the eight rounds in the bout, according to statistics from CompuBox.