The former UFC two-division champion was recently forced to pull out of his bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Paul was speaking on The MMA Hour ahead of his boxing showdown with BKFC sensation Mike Perry.

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul rips into UFC star Conor McGregor and claims that the former two-division champion is ruining his legacy.

Fans were left gutted after the promotion confirmed last week that the scheduled showdown between McGregor and Michael Chandler was officially off.

Instead, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event - which is set to take place on the 29th of June.

McGregor recently posted his first statement since an injury he suffered during his training camp saw him withdraw from the clash with the former Bellator champion.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but an August / September fight date is more realistic.

With a late August or September date appearing most likely, it is just a matter of time before fans can get their highly-awaited McGregor return - providing there are no more setbacks.

One man who has decided to have his say about the Irishman's recent struggles is 'The Problem Child.' Paul has opted to renew his bitter feud with McGregor and he didn't hold back.

Jake Paul's Savage Rant at Conor McGregor

The American believes he's finished

Paul is taking on another opponent just months before his rescheduled mega event involving legendary former boxing champion Mike Tyson, as the internet sensation recently announced that he'll be going to war with bare-knuckle superstar and former MMA fighter Mike Perry on July 20 in a bout DAZN will air live from the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In a first face-to-face interview with Perry on The MMA Hour, 'The Problem Child' was asked if McGregor was invited to their showdown, and responded with a brutal rant.

"Yeah we could get a fourth or fifth row ticket. He's lost his celebrity and star power. I don't think people really care about him anymore. "I would disagree [that he still has star power]. There are new sheriffs in town, he hasn't won a fight for however long it has been. He is embarrassing himself, he is ruining his legacy especially with the way he looks online. "He's lost his mind. He's a maniac. At one point Conor was great, but I feel sorry for him now. You can say all this stuff, but he isn't great and he hasn't proven anything. That's the way I look at it from the facts and numbers."

Over the years, Paul has regularly called for a blockbuster showdown with McGregor. That said, it's doubtful that it'll ever happen given their weight difference.

The Fight Odds For Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Paul starts out as the favourite for the July contest

The odds for Paul's upcoming bout with Perry - a former UFC star - have been released. In a press release announcing the fight, 'The Problem Child' claimed there was 'no better opponent' for him to face than former UFC fighter Perry, who now plies his trade in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The social media star was supposed to fight Tyson. However, the heavyweight icon was advised by doctors to take a break from training after suffering a mid-air stomach ulcer flare-up last month, leading to his fight with Paul being postponed until November.

According to oddsmakers, Paul's clash with Perry may not be the total walkover that the 27-year-old is hoping for. 'Platinum' is undefeated in BKFC with an impressive record of 5-0, including 3 knockouts and will prove to be a reasonably tough test for his opponent.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Odds Result UK Odds US Odds Jake Paul 2/5 -250 Mike Perry 2/1 +200 Draw 16/1 +1600 Odds taken per SkyBet - 20/06/24

Paul has opened up as a 2/5 favourite with oddsmakers, meaning that every £10 placed on him will return £4 in winnings if he is victorious. Those odds aren't staggering, but Paul has been a far heavier favourite for many of his other fights inside the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Perry ranks as the 2/1 underdog, with every £10 staked on him returning a £20 profit if he pulls off the upset. The draw - which is always a possibility - is marked up at 16/1 (a £10 stake returns £170).