There's nothing worse than an awkward chat between brothers.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have both made careers in the boxing world, with both YouTubers chasing a boxing fight with former UFC star Nate Diaz.

The younger Paul sibling Jake recently suffered his first loss against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February, but is now looking to get his career back on track.

And he announced that he will be the one who wins the race to face Diaz, with the fight set for August 5 in Dallas.

Now his brother Logan will be forced to find an alternative opponent, with rumours gathering pace of a potential appearance on new friend KSI's Misfits Boxing card later this year.

Logan accuses Diaz of "running"

Having failed to secure the fight after holding talks, the elder Paul brother Logan slammed Diaz prior to the announcement that the MMA veteran will step in the ring with Jake.

He said in a BT Sport interview: “I think he’s running. This guy, I think he’s ducking. We have the sweetest deal for him, and he knows the type of numbers I bring in.

“I don’t even care anymore. I thought I had something locked in, but apparently he said the fight was off. Like, why? Why? So he could fight someone else?

"For what purpose? To get less buys, and maybe an easier fight? Nate Diaz is a dog. I was looking forward to that fight, then I got a call the other day, and they said they didn’t want to do it. It was almost done. I don’t know.”

Awkward sibling chat with Jake

Despite Logan's disappointment, he decided to invite his brother Jake on the podcast where they discussed the announcement of his fight with Diaz.

And Paul was brutal in his explanation on the Impaulsive podcast, being first asked by Logan: “How did you get the Nate Diaz fight, because I thought I had it locked up?"

To which his brother replied: "You never had it locked up."

He then continued in a longer rant: “I told you he’s playing both sides. Basically, some of the people he worked with, he doesn’t know what the f*** he’s doing. But just throwing money at someone doesn’t make them want to do it.

"He thought the world would view our fight as way more legitimate than you. Him fighting you, to him was a money grab because you hadn’t ‘beaten anybody.’”

Logan put his head in his hands and was clearly feeling the heat after Paul was brutal in his thoughts, but the pair laughed and made up.

Despite his own fight failing to materialise, he will of course be present ringside in Dallas to support his brother against the boxing debutant this summer.