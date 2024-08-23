YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has told Tyson Fury exactly what he needs to do to beat Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their rematch later this year.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Fury back in May.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Paul Believes Fury Needs to Let his Hands Go

The American insists Fury will come back harder than ever

Ahead of the rematch in December, 'The Problem Child' shares his thoughts to talkSPORT on the blockbuster showdown - which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia once again.

"It's going to be tough man. For sure [I had Usyk winning]. It was a very close fight, the last round is what swung it I believe," he said. But Tyson does what Tyson does in rematches with a chip on his shoulder. He's going to come back harder than ever but so will Usyk. It is going to be another close fight I believe."

The American then gave Fury a tip on the one thing that must change if he stands a chance of winning the rematch: "Tyson just needs to let his hands go. [In the later rounds] he just stopped."

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

It would appear that plans have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury, with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025