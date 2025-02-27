To the dislike of many MMA and boxing fans, Jake Paul holds professional boxing wins over several legendary combat sport names, however, it is difficult to give credit to the social media superstar for his boxing resume so far, as all of the big names who he has defeated are much older than him and way past their prime. 'The Problem Child' ruffled many feathers last November when he defeated heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in a fight which realistically shouldn't have ever taken place given the 31-year age difference between them at the time of the fight.

Arguably the greatest boxer ever, Floyd Mayweather, was questioned about Paul's professional boxing career during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, and made fun of the social media star's history of targetting older opponents, claiming that even at 48 years old, a fight against Paul would be "easy." 'The Problem Child' had a quick response for 'Money.'

Jake Paul Says He Would Knock Floyd Mayweather Out in 2 Rounds

Paul responded to the boxing legend saying even at the age of 48, he could beat him