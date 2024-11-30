It is no secret that Jake Paul would love to face Tommy Fury in a rematch, in order to get revenge for the only blemish on his professional boxing record so far, and he has now revealed just how much the Brit has turned down for one to materialise.

Paul faced Fury back in February 2023, with the latter winning via split decision, leaving the Problem Child with his first and only loss. Ever since TNT's victory that night, Jake Paul has had his eyes on a rematch - and made his desire for one very much public knowledge.

In a now deleted tweet, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has revealed just how much Fury has turned down in an effort to avoid a rematch. A rather annoyed Paul took to social media claiming that Fury rejected $8 million (£6.3 million) to avoid facing him again.

He wrote: “Offered Fury $8M to fight on Netflix. He turned it down and now fighting an MMA fighter… Now tell me who is running? Stupid daddy controlled kid, protected from the inevitable.”

Jake Paul's Fight With Mike Tyson

Paul defeated the boxing legend via unanimous decision on Netflix

Paul beat Iron Mike in front of 65 million viewers as the bout was live-streamed on Netflix. And it was Netflix who were reportedly ready to pay each fighter $8 million for a rematch that would also be streamed live across the world on their platform.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 30/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Following Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson in a rather strange bout, the world is seemingly his oyster in terms of opponents - as he has already been called out by some of boxing’s biggest stars, including the likes of Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev.

However, it seems that Paul has his eyes on boxing legend and current super middleweight champion, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Very soon after his victory over Tyson, he called out the Mexican in the ring.