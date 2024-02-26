Highlights Side-by-side footage has emerged comparing Jake Paul in training and upcoming opponent Ryan Bourland in training.

It's clear to see from said footage that The Problem Child looks a lot quicker, stronger, and sharper than his opponent.

The two will share the ring on the 2nd of March, with Jake Paul looking to win a third fight on the trot.

Jake Paul will be looking to steal the show once again this weekend when he takes on professional boxer Ryan Bourland, and if recent training videos are anything to go by, he will certainly succeed in doing so.

The Problem Child will return to the ring on the 2nd of March as he looks to continue his resurrection after suffering his first defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury on the 26th of February 2023. Since that loss, he has won back-to-back fights, beating Nate Diaz on the 5th of August before demolishing Andre August on the 15th of December.

The former YouTuber will be hoping to extend his professional record to 9-1 when he fights on the Amanda Serrano undercard in Puerto Rico, something that seems more than possible based on comparison videos of the two fighters in training.

The difference in training quality

Jake Paul looks impressive, whereas Ryan Bourland looks sluggish

The video has been circulating online and shows a shirtless Paul training with intensity, showing off his physique as he hits the pads with power and intention. Whereas Bourland looks to be out of shape, slow, and hitting the pads with no power or aggression, something, when put alongside Paul’s video, can be rather amusing.

Unsurprisingly, this video has sparked a reaction on social media, with many seeing the fight as an easy win for The Problem Child, while others have once again questioned his choice behind opponent selection. It certainly feels like yet another carefully selected 'professional' boxer who Paul can quickly get rid of inside the ring.

Who is Ryan Bourland

19 fights, 17 wins, 2 losses

The 35-year-old is a former Golden Gloves champion and Junior Olympic boxer, boasting an impressive 17-2 record. However, the veteran stopped fighting in September 2022, meaning that he has only fought once in the last six years, highlighting a potential reason as to why Paul wanted to fight him.

As for pre-match talk, it has all been friendly between the two fighters so far, with Bourland believing that Paul has had a positive impact on the sport.

What has been said pre-fight

He said: “Look, Jake Paul is good for boxing. I think people don’t like him because he is rich and just does whatever he wants. I think he is helping the sport a lot.”

As for Paul, he has reiterated his intentions for the sport and has revealed where the money that he earns will go, saying: “I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who's been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do.

"It's a new year, it's an even better me, and I'm facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano.