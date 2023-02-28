Jake Paul has been turned into a hilarious meme after losing to Tommy Fury

Internet sensation turned boxer Jake Paul has been bombarded with memes following his loss to Tommy Fury on Sunday night.

The YouTuber and former Disney channel actor had established himself as a potential threat to the sport of boxing, as he quickly earned himself an impressive 6-0 record.

But this most recent fight ended badly for the controversial star, as he lost via split decision to Tommy, the younger half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury - What happened?

The fight was a scrappy affair, but the combination of time in the sport and hard work (as well as being from boxing royalty) would see Fury out-punch Paul in every single round.

Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Following the judges' decision, social media was flooded with memes surrounding Paul's defeat, with many internet users wanting to take the opportunity to mock and ridicule him.

The Paul brothers, and especially Jake in recent years, have established themselves as the internet villains, people that you'd love to see lose.

With the adoption of a brash, cocky and arrogant attitude, Jake has quickly become enemy number 1 for almost everyone on the internet.

Whether this persona is truly real or a bit of marketing genius is up for debate, but it definitely makes the whole situation a lot more entertaining.

Jake Paul turned into a meme after Tommy Fury loss

Many of these memes surrounded the controversial comments that Paul made around Fury's current girlfriend, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague.

Back in January, Paul would leak the birth of Fury and Molly's child by saying "no excuses now" and that the "kid was born." This was before the couple had a chance to announce the birth themselves, and while Paul has since apologised, the internet did not forget.

Several of the funny images involve Fury and Molly cradling their newborn baby (who they named Bambi), but with the face photoshopped to be a battered and bruised Jake Paul.

And of course, there was the inevitable Simpsons memes, with the popular American cartoon always having a funny scene to encapsulate almost every moment.

This image shows Dr Hartman from the show throwing a punch, which connects with another photoshopped image of Paul.

Other images compare Paul's battered face to that of Guile, the American character from the popular fighting game Street Fighter.

What is next for Jake Paul?

Now that Paul has suffered his first loss, it will be interesting to see where his boxing career goes from here.

There are rumours swirling of a match-up with fellow YouTuber KSI, and even a rematch with Fury.

Whatever comes next, there will be no doubt that Paul will find a way to make it entertaining and very, very profitable.

You can find all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here.