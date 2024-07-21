Highlights Jake Paul didn't take long before eyeing up future opponents after successfully defeating Mike Perry in the sixth round.

The Problem Child, while talking in the ring during his post-fight interview, called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Not long after the callout, the two were on FaceTime with each other.

Jake Paul secured an almost inevitable victory against 'Platinum' Mike Perry with a brutal knockout in the sixth round, once again proving his dominance in the fighting game when he's taking on combat stars, be it ex-UFC fighters or current undefeated BKFC fighters.

Having gone a little longer than he wanted against Perry, Paul has already moved on to eyeing up his next combat fighter to transition into the world of boxing, as he called out the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, in his post-fight interview.

Related Jake Paul Unveils Ring-Walk Outfit in Front of a Cybertruck Jake Paul unveiled his ring-walk outfit for the Mike Perry fight while in front of a cybertruck.

Having had to put his blockbuster bout against Mike Tyson on pause until the 15th of November, owing to an illness to Tyson, Jake Paul didn't want his training to go to waste, and so the Problem Child found a stopgap fight with 'Platinum' Mike Perry. Allowing himself to enter the November fight in fighting condition and eliminating the chance of any ring rust, this bout also offered Paul the ability to perform once again at a higher level than previous, with his opponent offering a new level of threat that he hadn't faced before.

Jake Paul Stops Mike Perry

The Problem Child knocked Perry down three times

However, Perry's undefeated BKFC record couldn't help him out in the boxing ring, as his 0-1 record went to 0-2, with his two knockdowns and eventual knockout in the sixth proving that the transition from MMA to boxing isn't all that easy. For Paul, it was a dominant performance, with the only real qualm being that he didn't finish the job earlier.

Clearly a man who runs on tunnel vision, Jake Paul spoke to Ariel Helwani after his bout and showed just how focused he is on facing Mike Tyson, and even bouts after that one. However, Paul did make sure to show his opponent the respect he earned by stepping into the ring: "Man, he's tough as nails. I'm sorry it took so long ... he's tough man, respect to Mike Perry, he's the king of violence, he's the BKFC champion, but I just hit too hard."

What Jake Paul Said About Alex Pereira

The UFC light heavyweight champion probably didn't expect to be called out

Paul then promoted his fight against Mike Tyson before turning his attention to Alex Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion. Poatan has arguably been the MVP of the UFC in 2024, with his UFC 300 and 303 performances showing just how good the Brazilian-born MMA fighter is, something Paul is clearly unfazed by.

"Alex Pereira, you said you want to box, I'm the king of this, come over, we can make it happen, I want you Alex Pereira ... I just beat a BKFC champion, I've beat multiple UFC champions, and he said he wants to box, so Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let's make it happen."

A call-out that may have seemed ridiculous was instantaneously answered by Alex Pereira, as Jake Paul showed the camera his phone, and it was none other than the UFC fighter, Pereira himself, FaceTiming the Problem Child. A call that could have merely been Poatan congratulating Paul on his victory, it does seem there could be legs to a potential fight between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and one of UFC's biggest stars.

For now, though, Jake Paul will focus on recovering and training once again, as his controversial yet must-watch fight against Mike Tyson is set to take place on the 15th of November, and will be aired live on Netflix.