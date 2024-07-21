Highlights Jake Paul unveiled his gladiatorial ring-walk outfit in front of a Tesla Cybertruck.

The bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry is set for Tampa, Florida, and airs Saturday on DAZN.

Paul's fight card also features other athletes, including women's boxers and rising prospects.

Jake Paul knows how to generate headlines and, ahead of his boxing-rules bout against Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship icon Mike Perry, the internet sensation unveiled his gladiatorial ring-walk outfit in front of another eye-catcher — the recently launched Tesla Cybertruck, which are up to $100,000 brand new, or even more expensive on the second-hand market as there is such scarcity in the rollout of the vehicles.

Paul competes against Perry in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. He was linked with a fight against Mike Tyson earlier in the summer, but the heavyweight boxing legend withdrew from the contest citing health concerns. The bout has since been rearranged for November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will air on Netflix for a potential audience that could be in the tens of millions.

Paul must first, though, comfortably dispatch Perry.

Related What Mike Perry is Wearing Around his Neck Ahead of Jake Paul Fight This is what Mike Perry is wearing around his neck ahead of the Jake Paul fight in boxing.

Jake Paul Unveils Gladiatorial Outfit

Paul will walk to the ring in iconic gear for his fight with Mike Perry

Unveiling the 'fit on X, Paul even said he has developed more skill in the four years he's been a pro fighter than his opponent Perry has in 15 years of combat sports competition.

"Fear no man. Fear no war," Paul said on social media. "Fear only god who rides with me into battle tonight. I’m his servant sent to show the world what’s possible when you believe."

"In 4 years I’ve accumulated more skill than a man who’s been fighting for 15."

He continued: "Make no mistake that this is my most dangerous opponent yet, but skills pay the bills and tonight Mike Perry’s rent is due. Dazn PPV. 9pm est. Be there."

See the outfit right here:

Paul's Fight Card Showcases Other Athletes, Too

Fast-rising prospect Ashton Sylve also features

The Most Valuable Promotions fight card, which DAZN airs live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, showcases women's boxers, as well as the sport's prospects.

In the co-main event, one of the best women's boxers of all time Amanda Serrano collides with Stevie Morgan in a super lightweight fight, after rising star Shadasia Green takes on Natasha Spence in a super middleweight contest. Elsewhere on the card, another top tier prospect in Ashton Sylve — who Paul signed to his MVP promotional brand — puts his 11-0-0 unbeaten record on the line against Lucas Bahdi, which could be a lightweight banger.