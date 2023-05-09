Jake Paul and Nate Diaz came face-to-face on Tuesday.

Paul suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career in his last outing against Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' will be looking to return to winning ways when he faces UFC legend Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

The duo took part in a press conference to preview the bout on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Diaz was not happy after a question from one of the reporters in attendance.

A reporter asked Diaz: "Nate, I am actually a boxer myself and I've been trying to get on this undercard. I'm just wondering if I can fight your brother, Nick? If he's anything like you I reckon I'll beat his f****** a**."

Diaz replied: "Brother, are you just going to walk around the streets or some s***? You know my homeboys see you right now? That was stupid, huh? That was stupid. What's your name?"

After the reporter announced himself as Derrick from Better Media, Diaz responded: "Hey, Derrick from Better Media: stupid a** motherf*****. The f***? You deserve to have your a** whipped."

After Diaz called him the reporter 'not very nice', Paul interjected: "He works for my company, I'll handle that later - I'll fire him later. I'm sorry about that Nate."

The reporter tried to continue speaking but was stopped by Paul, who said: "Derrick, shut up! Derrick, shut up!"

VIDEO: Jake Paul vows to fire journalist after question to Nate Diaz

Fair to say Diaz and Paul were not impressed with the journalist's behavior.

Jake Paul: 'This is the biggest fight of the year'

Paul talked up the fight and vowed to knock Diaz out when they meet in the ring in a few months' time.

He said, per the Mirror: "Nate Diaz was always the plan after Tommy, that's what I always said in the build-up 'Nate Diaz is after Tommy,' it was always the plan. This is a big fight, a fight I've wanted for a long time, he got out of his UFC contract.

"Now this is probably the biggest fight of the year, only topping me vs Tommy. So I want to make big events, big fights happen and strike while the iron is hot. Let's settle the s*** talk and I'm ready for war, I'm excited to be here - I'm going to do what Conor McGregor couldn't do and I'm going to knock this man out.

"I'm filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove, two chips on each shoulder and it's do or die for me, truly this fight is do or die.

"This is the only thing I'm focused on and I'm filled with that hunger and I have more conviction now about what I'm going to do in this sport."