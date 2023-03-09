Following Jake Paul’s defeat to Tommy Fury by split decision, much has been made about what the next step in his boxing career will be.

A rematch is the most likely, with early reports already indicating that the second fight could take place in July later this year, but there's also the grudge fight with YouTuber rival KSI on the cards.

The much talked about and built-up fight between Fury and Paul finally took place on 26th February in Saudi Arabia, with the former emerging victorious after eight rounds thanks to the judges' scorecards.

The defeat was Paul’s first of his professional career, and saw Fury extend his undefeated run to nine fights.

A rematch clause was rumoured to have been activated soon after the fight, but no official news has been released on a specific date or venue for this, so for now, Paul and Fury will keep on training.

However, in the coming weeks, Paul has been seen having a spat with the great Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Paul has called out Mayweather multiple times in the past, challenging him to a fight, to which the boxing legend has taken no notice of.

In the weeks following his defeat to Fury, Paul has understandably been taunted and mocked after his confidence in the build-up to the fight.

On Thursday morning, videos emerged on Twitter of Paul and Mayweather having an altercation late at night on the streets of Miami.

Paul is seen stood with security guards and a crowd of people that had gathered to witness the two exchange words.

Behind the camera, Floyd is seen and heard taunting Paul about his defeat, saying: “Where you been since your loss, where you running to?”

Paul looks somewhat intimated by Mayweather and the crowd that had gathered, and whilst standing still at first, he soon makes a run for it, which leads to more mocking from Mayweather and the public claiming he was “scared.”

What has Jake Paul tweeted about Floyd Mayweather altercation?

Paul later tweeted claiming that Mayweather was “ambushing” him and that he would not see him in a one-on-one fight, despite his team contacting Paul’s team multiple times.

It seems unlikely that anything will materialise from this brief scuffle, but if there was to be a potential Paul vs Mayweather clash in the future, it will certainly be something that fans would like to see.