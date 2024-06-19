Highlights Jake Paul will face Mike Perry on the 20th of July in an eight-round boxing match.

The date had originally been scheduled to host Paul's fight with Mike Tyson.

The social media star is favourite for the fight, but Perry is a live underdog.

The odds for Jake Paul's upcoming bout with Mike Perry have been released - as the social media star looks to stay active ahead of his November showdown with Mike Tyson. In a press release announcing the fight, Paul claimed there was 'no better opponent' for him to face than former UFC fighter Perry, who now plies his trade in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The pair will square off with each other on the 20th of July - the original date that Paul was set to meet Tyson - at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay. The fight will be a full professional boxing contest in the cruiserweight division and will be fought over eight rounds.

As happy as Paul might be to still be stepping into the ring this summer, for many fans the fight with Perry won't come close to matching the anticipation for 'The Problem Child's' planned bout with Tyson.

The heavyweight icon was advised by doctors to take a break from training after suffering a mid-air stomach ulcer flare-up last month, leading to his fight with Paul being postponed until November. However, according to oddsmakers, Paul's clash with Perry may not be the total walkover that the 27-year-old is hoping for.

The Fight Odds For Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Paul starts out as the favourite for the July contest

Having departed the UFC, Perry signed a contract with BKFC in 2021 and became Male Fighter of the Year in 2023. He is undefeated in bare-knuckle competition with an impressive record of 5-0, including 3 knockouts. With some impressive recent form behind him in the combat sports arena, it's not entirely surprising that the 32-year-old is considered a live underdog for his fight with Paul.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Odds Result UK Odds US Odds Jake Paul 2/5 -250 Mike Perry 2/1 +200 Draw 16/1 +1600 Odds taken per SkyBet - 19/06/24

Paul has opened up as a 2/5 favourite with oddsmakers, meaning that every £10 placed on him will return £4 in winnings if he is victorious. Those odds aren't staggering, but Paul has been a far heavier favourite for many of his other fights against former UFC stars.

Meanwhile, Perry ranks as the 2/1 underdog, with every £10 staked on him returning a £20 profit if he pulls off the upset. The draw - which is always a possibility in an eight-round fight - is marked up at 16/1 (a £10 stake returns £170).

Paul acknowledged that Perry is a capable opponent when the fight was announced on Tuesday, calling him "a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring." The 9-1 boxer then went on to claim that the fight would be "perfect experience" for him ahead of his meeting with Tyson on the 15th of November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jake Paul has won six of his 10 career boxing matches by knockout.

With so much on the line ahead of the Tyson fight, Paul's bout with Perry is far more than simply a tune-up. Defeat would be a major blow to the marketability of his money-spinning contest with 'Iron Mike'. In a career full of controversy, Paul could be taking a major risk.