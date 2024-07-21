Highlights Jake Paul bloodied and battered Mike Perry in their boxing match on the 20th of July, stopping the MMA fighter in the sixth round.

Punching stats have since been released by Compubox, and they make for damning reading for 'Platinum' Mike Perry.

He landed just 33 punches in the six rounds, with a success rate of 27%.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued the upward trajectory of his boxing career on the 20th of July as he registered a stoppage victory over Mike Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Problem Child forced the fight to be stopped by the referee in the sixth round by clubbing Perry, a former mixed martial artist and former UFC competitor, numerous times, resulting in him falling to the canvas for a third and final time. He had already been dropped on two separate occasions, and after the third, it was clear he was in no shape to continue defending himself, with the ref waving off the contest.

Punching Stats Breakdown

Jake Paul dominated his opponent in every aspect

Paul showcased his dominance throughout the fight, landing a total of 96 punches compared to Perry's 33. Throughout the fight, Paul landed 52 jabs out of 142 thrown, achieving a 36.6% success rate. His power punches were even more effective, with 44 out of 84 connecting, translating to a 52.4% accuracy rate. In contrast, Perry struggled to find his rhythm, landing only 11 jabs out of 49 thrown (22.4%) and 22 power punches out of 73 attempts (30.1%).

In the first round, Paul landed 17 punches out of 38 thrown, while Perry only managed 4 out of 21. By the fourth round, Paul’s dominance peaked with a 55.4% accuracy rate, landing 31 out of 56 punches. Perry’s highest accuracy rate was in the third round, landing 12 out of 34 punches for a 35.3% success rate.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jake Paul landed 96 punches in the six rounds, compared to just 33 landed by Mike Perry.

Paul’s jab work was a key component of his strategy, especially in the fourth round where he landed 16 out of 28 for a 57.1% success rate. Perry’s most effective use of the jab occurred in the second round, hitting three out of eight for a 37.5% success rate.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry punching stats Fighter Total punches (body landed) Total jabs (body landed) Power punches (body landed) Jake Paul 96 (11)/226 52 (5)/142 44 (6)/84 42.5% 36.6% 52.4% Mike Perry 33 (4)/122 11 (0)/49 22 (4)/73 27% 22.4% 30.1%

When it came to power punches, Paul was relentless from the beginning, landing eight out of 11 (72.7%) in the first round. Perry's most effective round for power punches was the third, where he landed 10 out of 23 (43.5%), but he struggled to maintain this momentum throughout the fight.

The sixth round marked the culmination of Paul’s relentless assault, with the referee stepping in to halt the bout. The final stats underscored Paul’s dominance; he landed 96 punches out of 226 thrown (42.5%), in stark contrast to Perry’s 33 out of 122 (27%).

Mike Perry Was a Replacement Fighter

Jake Paul was supposed to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson

Paul was supposed to meet heavyweight icon Mike Tyson on Saturday night in front of 80,000 people in Texas, but a flare-up to an ulcer led the former undisputed world champion to reschedule the bout for November. Paul decided not to wait and faced Perry, who had already made a name for himself as a bare-knuckle world champion.

With his win over Perry, however, Paul can now move on and turn his attention to the fight with Iron Mike later in the year. Despite this, Paul didn't waste any time in praising his brave opponent for displaying a lot of heart in the fight. “He's tough as nails,” he said about Perry. “I'm sorry it took so long. I just hit too hard, but he took a lot of damage. That's a W baby, I'm so excited.”