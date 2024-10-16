Netflix have released the trailer teasing the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight next month.

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix on the 15th November from 8PM ET after being postponed from the original date in July. Both Paul and Tyson are shown pacing in an empty ring, alongside clips and interviews from their previous fights.

Paul said: “Who’s doing more than me? I’m the face of this sport.” Whereas Tyson said: “Nobody can get close to me. I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The fight will take place on the 15th of November, live on Netflix

This historic fight has been long awaited with fans eager to see the Problem Child, Paul, against The Baddest Man on the Planet, Tyson.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There will be a 31-year age gap between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson come fight night.

The trailer opens up with arguably Tyson’s most memorable quote, which originates from Tyson’s first fight against Evander Holyfield in 1996. Tyson said: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Throughout the clip, both fighters are showcased, and it effectively builds even more excitement to this fight, and it even claims that this is the fight the world has been waiting for. The cinematics of the trailer have certainly riled up fans with less than a month until the legendary fight takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tensions between the fighters themselves will also be high, as just last week Paul offered Tyson a $5 million bet where all he has to do is last four rounds in the ring.

Related Jake Paul's Insane £5 Million Bet to Mike Tyson The Problem Child has raised the stakes for his fight with Iron Mike Tyson.

Professional Records of Jake Paul & Mike Tyson

The two have very different records, as expected

When comparing the pair's professional records, there is a clear, stark difference. Paul’s record is 10-1, whereas Tyson’s is 50-6. The calibre of fighters both have fought is also drastically different, with Paul’s most notable fight being Tommy Fury, his only loss of his professional career so far.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 16/10/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

However, Tyson has a very impressive roster of opponents, including Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, and Holyfield. Tyson also reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion for three years, from 1987 to 1990.

Many fans still can’t believe this fight is happening, but the countdown is well and truly on.