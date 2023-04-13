Carl Froch and Jake Paul’s seemingly interminable war of words has continued following the announcement that the latter will take on UFC legend Nate Diaz in the ring on the 5th of August.

Froch, a former British boxer and four-time super middleweight champion, recently gave his thoughts on Paul’s latest bout announcement, and it's safe to say he is less than impressed.

Taking to Twitter, Froch responded to Fight Club 247's post by saying: “Is Jake Paul still trying to be a fighter?”

Does Carl Froch have a point with his tweet?

While Froch’s comments may be seen by some as harsh, they do reflect a sentiment that is shared by many within the boxing community.

Some feel that Jake Paul’s success in the spot is largely due to his celebrity status, rather than his actual ability in the ring.

Froch’s question is validated in some respects, considering the YouTuber-turned-boxer has seemingly suspended a rematch with Tommy Fury, the only professional boxer he's ever fought, to face yet another opponent who hasn’t had a professional boxing fight.

It's also worth noting Paul lost that fight against Fury, meaning he's 0-1 against professional boxers.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury set for July rematch

Additionally, many feel that the fight with Diaz is a mere spectacle that has little to do with the actual sport of boxing.

Paul’s boxing record so far shows: one YouTuber, a basketballer, and three former UFC fighters. The one boxing fight that did take place between Paul and an actual boxer was also his one defeat at the hands of the aforementioned Tommy Fury.

The decision to fight Diaz, whilst financially rewarding, doesn’t do much for Paul in regard to his ‘aspirations’ in the world of professional boxing, but it doesn't seem like he truly cares, he just wants another strike in the win column.

Despite these criticisms, it’s clear that there is still a lot of interest in the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Many fans are excited to see two fighters from different backgrounds go head-to-head in the ring.

While the fight may not be taken seriously by some, including Froch, it’s sure to generate plenty of attention in the weeks leading up to the bout.