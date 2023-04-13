Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's upcoming fight has generated a lot of buzz in the combat sports world.

Paul, a controversial YouTube personality turned boxer, is set to take on Diaz, a veteran MMA fighter who recently refused a contract extension with the UFC. The fight is scheduled to take place on the 5th of August, and many fans are already speculating about what could happen in the ring.

Nate Diaz is a seasoned fighter with an impressive record in MMA. He has fought some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor, whom he famously defeated in 2016. The American is known for his toughness and his ability to ride waves of punches.

The 37-year-old’s Real Fight Inc., which he launched following his departure from the UFC, have partnered 50-50 with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions to stage this event.

What has Nate Diaz said about Jake Paul fight?

"Besides Canelo he's the biggest thang in boxing," Diaz said of Paul. "I'm here to conquer that. I'm the King of combat sports, and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***** up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game."

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has been making waves in the boxing world ever since he turned professional in 2020.

Despite his lack of experience, he has been able to rack up a string of victories against opponents with varying levels of skill. His most recent win came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

However, Paul is looking to bounce back following his defeat in the ring at the hands of Tommy Fury via split decision in February, while Diaz is set for his first professional boxing match. The eight-round fight will take place at 185 pounds, with both fighters donning 10 ounce gloves for the bout.

What has Jake Paul said about Nate Diaz fight?

Paul’s pattern of trash-talk has been unaffected since his loss to Fury, and the Problem Child has vowed to knock Diaz out.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” he said.

“Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bada** fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.

“People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f****** Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

Paul is referencing Diaz’ antics last year, where here was kicked out of his fight with Anderson Silva after slapping a member of his team.

Diaz was attending the event to support his teammate Chris Avila, but was ejected from the venue before the main event after he was involved in a backstage tussle and appeared to strike Paul’s meditation coach.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

In terms of the fight, it looks to be an interesting match-up. One thing that could work in Paul's favour is his size and reach advantage. At 6'1, he is taller than Diaz, who stands at 6'0. Additionally, Paul has a longer reach, which could make it difficult for Diaz to get inside and land his punches.

However, Diaz's experience and toughness could also give him an edge in the fight. He has fought in some of the toughest MMA bouts of all time, and he knows how to handle himself in high-pressure situations. He is also known for his strong chin, which could come in handy if Paul starts landing some big shots.

Both fighters have their strengths and weaknesses, and the outcome of the fight will likely depend on who can execute their game plan better on the night. However, one thing is for sure - this is a fight that fans won't want to miss.