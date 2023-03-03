John Fury being asked about 'all or nothing' bet BEFORE the fight looks interesting now

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bet: John Fury being asked before the fight is interesting now

John Fury has been filmed refusing to discuss the all or nothing bet prior to Tommy’s fight with Jake Paul.

In the pre-fight press conference, Paul made a bizarre proposal that the winner should take home all the money from the event and Tommy Fury shook his hand on stage.

However, while father John Fury observed Jake Paul getting his hands wrapped for the grudge match, he became agitated when asked whether the all or nothing bet was going ahead.

There remained some confusion as to whether the bet had been officially agreed, as Paul handed Fury a contract to sign, but claimed the former Love Island star did not put pen to paper. Footage of Fury Sr refusing to answer questions about the bet have surfaced, leaving him at the mercy of Twitter after he demanded Jake Paul pay the money supposedly agreed.

John Fury before the fight refusing to talk about the bet

“The world wants to know, what happened with the contract? With the deal that was proposed?” Fury was asked by an interviewer backstage in Paul's locker room.

“Let’s talk about boxing, that’s what we’re here to do, box,” Fury replied, although clearly agitated.

The interviewer wasn't happy to leave it there, however, as he continued, adding: “It certainly is boxing, certainly is a deal about boxing,” to which Fury barked back: “I’m concentrating,” as he watched Paul get his hands wrapped.

Fury’s agitation only intensified and upon being pressed for a final answer, he shouted: “Why don’t you shut up! Listen video boy, just shut up video boy, little nobody!”

He then walked out the dressing room. Very interesting indeed.

Video: John Fury refusing to answer question about contract

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury would go on to beat Paul via split decision, extending his unbeaten record as a professional to 9-0, and being given a rank in WBC’s roster in the process.

After bragging that he made $30 million after the fight, Jake Paul was called out by John Fury on social media, claiming that he needs to pay his son after shaking his hand on the deal at the press conference.

On Twitter, many fans have given their verdicts.

One said: “When you can’t answer the question because you refused to sign it then you want the money after the fact, embarrassing.”

Another declared: “Clearly the fact Paul brought a contract the day after he shook hands indicates that he did not consider a handshake to be a binding agreement. Otherwise, why would he bring a contract to be signed?”

Despite the handshake, it appears that Fury Sr was not completely committed to the bet in the first place, so it remains to be seen whether Tommy Fury will receive this payment.

You can find all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here.