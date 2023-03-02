New footage from BT Sport shows boxing legend Carl Froch constantly slamming Jake Paul during his fight with Tommy Fury, labelling his performance as “embarrassing.”

Froch and Paul had traded insults via social media prior to the fight, with the former opening the possibility of coming out of retirement to fight the American. However, it seemed to hinge on Paul defeating Fury, which was something he was unable to do during a surprisingly competitive encounter, with Paul knocking Fury down in the eighth round.

However, that wasn't enough to get the victory, and it was the Brit who won via split decision on the judges' scorecards.

What did Carl Froch say about Jake Paul's performance vs Tommy Fury?

“Jake Paul doesn’t know what to do with himself when he’s under pressure.

“Who said Jake Paul has got power?

“It does make you question them wins he’s had.

“How many rounds do you think I need to beat Jake Paul… seriously?

“It’s fair to say he’s absolutely useless."

Video: Carl Froch's live reactions to Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Froch’s relentless barrage of insults has raised eyebrows in the boxing community, with many believing the comments to be the prelude of a potential fight between Jake Paul and Froch himself.

One user said: “The desperation for the pay day is actually amusing. Who can blame him?”

Whereas another user played down Paul’s chances, declaring: “If Jake Paul tried to engage Froch, Paul would be asleep within 90 seconds. If he ran and held on for dear life, he’d be asleep within 100 seconds.”

Froch’s dissatisfaction for the fight continued in the aftermath, when he stated: “He can’t call himself a professional boxer because he’s gone in against a novice pro and got absolutely whooped, he got obliterated.

“He wasn’t really in the fight let’s be honest. Okay, it was competitive at stages but look, he’s swinging for the heavens there with that overhand right.”

Will Jake Paul vs Carl Froch happen?

Froch predicted that he would finish Paul in one round, two at a push.

A fight between Froch and Paul isn't totally unrealistic either, with the Hall of Fame inductee open to exploring a contract with the American if he was able to beat Fury.

Paul is expected to activate his rematch clause and face Fury for a second time, with his hopes of being considered a part of boxing’s elite instead of a YouTube fighter hanging precariously in the balance.

Froch will certainly be watching to see if Paul proves himself as a worthy opponent.

