Ahead of Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury on Sunday night, a script allegedly outlining how the contest between the two fighters would play out was leaked, which increased speculation that the fight was fixed.

The script claimed that Fury would be on the front foot from the start, making him the clear favourite in the second round, before Paul would get into his groove and deliver a blow to his opponent, damaging his left eye in the process.

The script also went on to suggest that Fury would struggle as the fight progressed because of an apparent swelling in his left eye, which impacted his vision. The script supposedly revealed that because of this, the doctor would be called into the ring and warn Fury in round five that the fight might have to be abandoned if his eye is still causing him discomfort.

How did the fake script have the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight finish?

The script suggested that the fight would come to an end in the eighth round with Paul knocking Fury down to win via TKO.

After the conclusion of the fight, the scripted argument suggested that Paul would have words about KSI and as a result of his defeat, Fury would request a rematch between himself and Paul to take place in Los Angeles.

However, those who watched the fight between Fury and Paul on Sunday evening knew that none of the stuff that was written in the script actually occurred and that those who took a deep read into the script knew that it was fake and made up.

People straight away acknowledged that the script was not real because it said that Fury would walk out to ‘Sweet Caroline’, which did not happen in the real fight.

The script also said that Paul would win by TKO, however, that did not happen because victory was awarded to Fury via split decision.

Who posted the fake script and what have they said since?

Mike Perry, the ex-UFC fighter, was actually the person who tweeted the script, and he later went on to explain the reason as to why he posted it, and also revealed that it got a response from Paul's coach BJ Flores.

He said: "It was an Instagram post I think my buddy sent me.

"I tweeted it and it's probably my best tweet of all time, probably. It got a lot of attention. People talked a lot of trash on me for it. Whatever. Jake's coach wrote me and was upset about his reputation.

"Ya know I was thinking, well, Jake never cared about my reputation when he posted a video of what I said to him at practice, trying to coach him up and be a part of the team, and give him that work. And he put that [training footage] out there."

