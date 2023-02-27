Fury may have the bragging rights but Paul has the deeper pockets

Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul in their much-anticipated grudge match, yet he is still set to earn less from the fight than his opponent.

In a highly entertaining contest, Fury won via split decision, despite being knocked down by his opponent in the eighth round.

Ahead of the fight, Paul had urged Fury to accept his offer of 'double or nothing' when it came to prize money, but the American will now be pleased the Brit refrained from signing his proposed contract.

Indeed, Paul may have lost his undefeated record as a professional boxer, but given the amount he'll still earn from the bout, it's clear he's still winning really.

How much will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury earn from fight?

While Fury comes from a bloodline of famous boxers, it's Paul who is the bigger attraction in terms of audience – hence why the American will pocket more from the fight.

According to sportszion, Paul will earn a base salary of $3.2 million, along with 65 per cent of the pay-per-view share. This equates to a total purse of $8.6 million – a figure the majority of professional fighters could barely dream about.

Fury, on the other hand, is guaranteed a $2 million purse and with 35 per cent of the PPV share, this amounts to $4.5 million.

Interestingly, Fury will also earn an extra $1 million as a performance bonus for emerging the victor.

Will there be a rematch?

Another stipulation in Paul's contract was that he was entitled to a rematch if he lost.

The Problem Child has already stressed his intention to activate this clause, while Fury has also expressed an interest in running things back.

However, given Fury now has the bragging rights and a new legion of fans in Saudi Arabia, he may feel he's entitled to a bigger share of the purse next time around.

Tommy Fury poses for a photo with their Title Belt and coaching team after defeating Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

You can imagine the Brit won't be keen to settle for receiving $3 million less than his opponent again – if anything he'd have good reason to demand more than Paul.

One thing's for sure, though – if the second fight manages to capture the boxing world as much as the first, then both fighters will pocket enormous sums of money.

