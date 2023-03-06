Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally stepped foot in the ring last month after numerous postponements and issues. It’s safe to say the bout didn’t disappoint, with almost one million people tuning in via pay-per-view.

The fight went the distance, with both men surviving the eight rounds despite clearly taking damage during the fight. A knockout didn’t look likely as both men were valiant. However, Paul did secure a knockdown in the final round of the fight.

However, it wasn’t enough to sway the judges, despite it coming in the final round. Fury was victorious via split decision and subsequently secured a WBC ranking, something Paul clearly has in his sights as he eyes a rematch.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rematch

If Fury lost, he wasn’t entitled to a rematch, but if he won, then Paul could trigger round two with TNT. He made no secrets about his desire to come back stronger and get revenge against Fury and the wheels officially appear to be in motion already.

According to Mike Coppinger via Michael Benson, the rematch already has a date in mind as the pair will reportedly step foot in the ring together once again in July. The fight was absolutely huge and the hype and interest is still there in the duo, so it’s no shock they want to cash in and fight again.

Getting the pair back on the main stage as soon as possible while their stock is still extortionately high is definitely the right call. Both fighters are just out of a training camp and a gruelling fight so will be ready to get straight back to it.

There’s still plenty of other details to be sorted on before any sort of official announcement, but it appears that we aren’t too far away from one with a date looking close.

Regardless of your feelings on The Problem Child, he’s certainly making major waves through the boxing world

and fans can’t get enough of him. Whoever he fights it is all over the place, people want to watch Jake Paul.

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but his work rate and ability to put on a huge show is certainly admirable. The rematch with Fury is likely to attract an even bigger audience to see how the two fair after getting a feel for how one another fights first hand.