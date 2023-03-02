Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: New ringside footage gives different view of knockdown

Jake Paul condemned Tommy Fury to a knockdown during their fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening. However, it has sparked debate among boxing fans, with some declaring that it was simply a slip by the Brit.

Paul landed a vicious left-handed jab on his opponent, with Fury appearing to lose his footing at the exact same time.

The referee intervened shortly after, wherein Fury gave assurances that he could carry on, eventually claiming victory over his American opponent via split decision on the judges' scorecards.

Boxing fans split on slip or knockdown

Twitter was rife with opposing opinions. One user was ambiguous: “When you watch it back in slow motion, you can see it’s clearly a slip & this is shown with the ‘fear’ in Tommy’s face – but – that doesn’t discredit the connection from Jake, because also in slow motion, you can hear the slap off the connection… not that it matters mind!”

Another user said: “Slip. Watch Tommy’s left leg slip. Not a genuine knockdown at all there was zero power on the jab. Foot slipped on a wet canvas sweat most likely.”

Whereas a third user disagreed, declaring: “He wouldn’t have slipped if it wasn’t for the punch, so obvious knockdown. A punch landed that caused him to go down, how is this a debate?”

Video: Jake Paul's knockdown of Tommy Fury

Have a look at the new ringside footage for yourself and make up your own mind!

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul

The fight, arguably the most anticipated contest between two novices in boxing history, was finally brought to a conclusion with Tommy Fury beating Jake Paul via split decision.

For the most part, Fury was the busier fighter, demonstrating boxing fundamentals Paul was unable to replicate. However, the latter held his own in the ring, especially when he was able to knock Fury down in the eighth round.

One judge scored the fight 75-74 to Paul, whereas the other two scored it 76-73 to Fury.

Following the fight’s conclusion, Fury dedicated his victory to newborn baby daughter Bambi, saying: “This is my first main event, I am going to get bigger and better and if he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

Paul – who lost for the first time in his seventh professional fight – said: “All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses.

“I don’t know if I agree with the judges, it is what it is, but that is the boxing world.”

