Jake Paul may have lost to Tommy Fury, but judging by the alleged pay-per-view sales for the fight, he's still ended up a winner.

The highly anticipated bout between Paul and Fury saw two rising boxing stars come face-to-face in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, a YouTube personality, turned boxer, went into the contest with a 6-0 professional record, having seen off the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Fury, the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, had his family's name at stake amid talk he would be disowned if he lost.

It was Fury, however, who ended up the victor – winning via split decision in Diriyah, despite being knocked down in the final round.

Some have suggested that Paul should hang up his boxing gloves for good now, but speaking on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, he stressed that he'd be back.

Paul also opened up on the pay-per-view numbers for the contest and the figures are staggering, given both boxers are still novice professionals.

How many PPV sales did Fury vs Paul do?

Over in the United States, the fight was shown on ESPN+ and cost a whopping $49.99. In the United Kingdom, the price was somewhat more reasonable, though fans still had to fork out £19.95 to watch on BT Sport Box Office.

Asked about how he felt following the defeat, Paul said: “I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the f***ing charts, probably going to be the biggest fight of the year.

“It’s going to be hard to contend with, maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis.”

In response, Logan said: "No way, what are the numbers?”

Paul then estimated rough sales of around 500,000 and stated his desire to activate the rematch clause in his contract.

Most Valuable Promotions has now confirmed the fight has done 775,000 PPV sales.

VIDEO: Jake Paul reveals PPV sales for fight vs Tommy Fury

What are the biggest pay-per-views of all time?

Despite the huge numbers for the Paul vs Fury fight, the pay-per-view buys still pale in comparison to some of the biggest fights in history.

Floyd Mayweather's bout vs Manny Pacquiao remains the best-selling fight in history, with a massive 4.6 million PPV buys.

Mayweather's much-anticipated clash with Conor McGregor is second on the list, with 4.3 million, while UFC 229, which featured McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov is third with 2.4 million.