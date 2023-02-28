Tony Bellew's tweet about the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is absolutely spot on

Despite Jake Paul and Tommy Fury only having 14 professional fights between them before their fight on Sunday, how many other boxing fights this year will have as much hype as this one?

Fury, a former Love Island star, went on to defeat the YouTuber by split decision, and their fight brought eyes from around the world.

You also had former boxer Carl Froch on the scene as a pundit, who slammed The Problem Child after the fight, and you had even more fighters reacting online.

One of those was former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, who posted a very honest take on the fight…

What has Tony Bellew said about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Prior to the fight, Bellew had been very complimentary of what The Problem Child and Fury were doing.

Celebrity boxing fights have taken the sport by storm in recent years, with Paul just one example of someone outside the sport stepping into the ring.

Both current and former fighters, like Carl Froch, have said that calling these people fighters and putting them in the same bracket as other boxers is disrespectful to those who have spent years of their life training to make it in the sport.

But speaking on DAZN with Ade Oladipo, Bellew said that he did not understand the backlash to what they were doing.

“I just don’t understand all the hate towards them,” Bellew said. “And a lot of it has come from fellow boxers. They’re not ruining boxing.

“This is a professional boxing match, with a world title fight as chief support. Good luck to them. I hope they absolutely smash it and I hope they put on a decent spectacle. I hope it doesn’t just end in 20 seconds or one of them belts the other one and it’s all over. I’d like to see this live up to a little bit of whatever they’re trying to be honest.”

Tony Bellew's tweet about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Midway through said fight, Bellew took to social media to voice his views, and boy was he spot on... unfortunately for all boxing fans.

This time, he was more critical, but commended the fact that Fury and Paul had put bums in seats.

His reaction also comes after another British former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson said on Sky Sports that fighters could learn from the YouTubers and celebrity boxing scene, especially as they were novices who were getting, “world-class attention and a world-class payday.”

“Tommy Fury is winning,” Bellew wrote. “This is madness... We have all tuned in for an 8 rounder between a novice and YouTuber and guess what we’ve all paid for it as well.

“Ffs these two have played a blinder. Good night.”

You have to respect the hustle. And while it seems like some fighters remain uncertain about the new form of boxing, there are others who are starting to see the merits that it might have.

