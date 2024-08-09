Highlights Jake Paul wants to box in the 2028 Olympics for Team USA.

The last American male to win an Olympic boxing gold was Andre Ward 20 years ago.

Paul has just one amateur fight on his record.

Jake Paul has revealed that he intends to box for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after his country's underwhelming performance in the ring at Paris 2024. The USA departed the ongoing games with the bronze medal won by Omari Jones in the 71kg weight class - and 'The Problem Child' has vowed to help make up for that disappointment in four years time.

Speaking on his 'BS w/ Jake Paul' podcast, the 27-year-old claimed he had his sights set on winning a gold medal on home soil, but assured listeners that he planned to win a professional world title first.

It's been 20 years since a male boxer from the US won Olympic gold

"I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I'm sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. [I'm] not retiring… 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold Medal: You're mine brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost, and then second is a gold medal."

Andre Ward was the last American male to achieve the distinction of winning a boxing gold medal at the Olympics. Despite being a professional, Paul would be allowed to compete in LA to try and end that drought, thanks to a rule change that took effect in 2016.

However, the social media sensation would need to win an Olympic qualifying tournament to make the US team for the Games. Given that he has no real amateur boxing experience to speak of - as well as a professional resume that features more retired UFC fighters than recognised boxers - it's fair to say he might struggle to outperform other contenders for selection.

Another major potential obstacle to Paul's plan is the fact that boxing currently isn't part of the 2028 Olympics. That could change - with a hearing on the sport's future at the Games set for early next year.

In his relatively brief time in the sport, Paul has been nothing if not unconventional. After all, few would have seen his November bout with Mike Tyson coming before it was announced earlier this year. The Ohio-born star loves to play the disruptor, but this latest plan is a huge ask on multiple levels.

