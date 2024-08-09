Highlights Jake Paul has been ordered to tell the ref immediately if Mike Tyson does one thing during their fight.

Both men were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium but will now meet on the 15th of November.

Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Jake Paul has been warned to ''tell the ref'' if Mike Tyson spits out his gumshield during their boxing showdown later this year. The new date for the controversial showdown was recently revealed.

Both men were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November. Tyson hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Despite the original date being pushed back, 'The Problem Child' instead fought Mike Perry last month, defeating the former UFC fighter via sixth-round TKO at Amalie Arena in Florida.

Kevin McBride Sends Warning to Jake Paul

The former boxer insists Paul needs to be careful

Former professional boxer, Kevin McBride, has warned Paul that he needs to be careful during his fight with 'The Problem Child.'

McBride - who was the last person to share the ring with Tyson in a professional bout - told Instant Casino: "Keep you're f****** hands up and watch that he doesn't spit out his mouthpiece and if he does, tell the ref.

"I'd warn Jake Paul to make sure Mike doesn't spit his mouthpiece out because if he does you never know what's going to happen. You don't know what Mike Tyson is going to do, he's a fearsome man. "It takes balls to get in the ring with Tyson even in his fifties, whether you're a YouTuber or a fighter, it takes big balls, Tyson is no joke."

The 51-year-old famously clashed with Tyson in 2005, forcing the former undisputed heavyweight champion to retire on his stool at the end of the sixth round after 18 minutes of action.

Mike Tyson is Back Hitting the Pads

His brief clip on social media has worried fans

Tyson's latest training footage has left fans fearing the worst ahead of his upcoming showdown with Paul. While last month, 'The Problem Child's' manager, Nakisa Bidarian, confirmed that the former heavyweight champion had resumed his strength and conditioning work but hadn't started boxing yet, it would appear that the 58-year-old is now back striking in the gym.

The boxing legend is now punching and has released a short, seven-second video of him smashing the pads on his official Instagram page.

The clip shows Tyson promoting LF*GO's - a sports brand - energy pouch, before 'Iron Mike' put on some boxing gloves and began to hit the pads.

Given his health issues recently, fans may understand why the American looked a little slow and far from sharp in the footage. However, it left fans deeply concerned just months before he's due to step foot in the ring.

One fan wrote: "Jake knocking him out," while another commented: "It's over for him. No chance Mike Tyson beats Jake Paul."