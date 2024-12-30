Jake Paul became a bona fide face of boxing in 2025. It's undeniable, by this point. And there are many reasons for that.

The former Disney actor turned social media sensation ripped up the script when he showed that, you know what, maybe you can play boxing. Initially, critics brushed aside his antics by downplaying his abilities and ambition as someone simply cosplaying as a fighter. To an extent, Paul is yet to shake that criticism.

Jake Paul's pro boxing record (as of 29/12/2024) Fights 12 Wins 11 Finishes 7 KOs Losses 1 Draws 0

However, the strides he's made this year — not in boxing, but having taken part in an event that transcended it — showed that when it comes to the public naming boxers that they're familiar with, you can be sure Jake's name will be high up on the list, if he doesn't actually outright top it.

Jake Paul is One of Boxing's Faces

The 27-year-old's star has never been brighter than in 2024