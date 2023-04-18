Whatever you may think of him, there is no denying that Jake Paul knows how to draw a crowd.

Of course, this crowd is frequently full of people that want to see him fail, but that won’t make a difference to the 26-year-old. He lives for the attention.

Having lost to Tommy Fury back in February, Paul has been lining-up his boxing comeback and last week he made the announcement that his next opponent would be former UFC fighter Nate Diaz with a date set for the 5th of August.

Critics will claim this is another pay-check fight for Paul and a step backwards after losing his first fight against a real boxer, but a recently retired UFC fighter is naturally nothing to be sniffed at. Diaz fought as recently as September and can certainly land a punch.

That said, Paul is still very much the bookies favourite ahead of the bout.

Jake Paul 'training' for Nate Diaz fight

In preparation for this fight, Paul has taken some time out of his more traditional training routine in order to shut down one of his 'haters'.

On the latest episode of his YouTube series BS w/ Jake Paul, Paul was challenged to a fight by rapper Kill Jasper.

The pair made a bet ahead of the fight with Paul claiming that Jasper couldn’t last 45 seconds in the ring with him, backing up his word with a $10,000 bet.

Eager to win the money and confident in his ability to simply outrun Paul inside the ring, Jasper decided to throw insults Paul’s way only serving to wind him up. In response, Paul decided not to hold back.

"You know what's crazy? I was going to go easy on him to be nice? But the more he talks s*** the more I want to hit him. I wasn't going to punch him in the face, but now I'm going to punch him in the f****** face."

Paul certainly kept his word as he stalked the incredibly inexperienced and panicked Jasper around the ring, sending him to the canvas with practically every punch. Sometimes the punches even sent Jasper outside the ring such was the rapper’s fear.

In fact, the domination was such that one of Paul’s trainers even announced Paul as the winner by “annihilation.”

It’s safe to say that Jasper never lasted a continuous 45 seconds in the ring and probably spent more time outside of it than actually in it during the fight. Given the demolition, one would imagine that will probably be that in terms of Jasper’s boxing career.

For Paul, he certainly set the record straight with this 'hater.'