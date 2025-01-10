Everyone is saying the same thing online after watching a viral clip in which novice boxer Jake Paul can be seen on video wrestling with one of the UFC's best collegiate athletes, Bo Nickal.

Paul has a high school wrestling background himself but found fame through Disney, social media, and, most recently, boxing a variety of overmatched opponents including a former basketball player, ex-MMA stars and champions, and journeyman boxers. His sole loss was to Tommy Fury.

Nickal, meanwhile, has experienced wrestling in front of 20,000-strong crowds, before transitioning to mixed martial arts, and dominating his opponents to date.

In the video, it appears Nickal is giving Paul advice on certain drills.

Everyone Says Same Thing on Jake Paul-Bo Nickal Video

Unlikely duo can be seen wrestling in viral clip