Highlights Jake Paul and his team have revealed that Tommy Fury is missing out on up to $20 million by not agreeing to have a rematch with The Problem Child.

Paul is willing to have a rematch in the boxing ring, before then having an MMA fight with Fury, who has zero experience inside the cage.

Whether the two will share the ring again is still unknown, but it's clear to see one side is pushing for it more than the other.

YouTuber Jake Paul has revealed that he has offered $20 million to his long-standing rival Tommy Fury in exchange for a rematch between the pair in the ring, while also teasing the possibility of a third fight in an MMA cage.

Viral internet star turned boxer Paul stepped into the ring against Fury, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, in a clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February 2023, but lost via split decision after an eight-round epic.

In an interview with ESPN, Paul expressed his frustration at what he felt was Fury pricing himself out of a second fight, saying: “I think he is too unrealistic in terms of offers and finances, and he thinks he’s his brother. It’s hard to get that across to these hard-headed people who aren’t very good at business and who don’t understand the way and the landscape of boxing."

Paul further explained how he felt the impasse was Fury’s way of backing out of a rematch, continuing: “I think there’s a massive fear of not only losing, but they’re just trying to be unrealistic about the numbers, we all know everyone tries to price themselves out if they don’t want to fight and hide behind that."

Video: Jake Paul reveals offer to Tommy Fury

The history of beef between Jake & Tommy

The original bout between the pair was rescheduled twice from its original 2021 date due to injury and travel complications, before they eventually met in the Saudi capital last year. The narrow defeat has meant that Paul and his team have been angling for a rematch ever since, with his business partner Nakisa Bidarian also raising the possibility of a third fight using MMA rules, saying in the same interview: “He’s willing to fight him in boxing and if Jake wins, he’s willing to enter a smart cage in PFL with Tommy. There’s a path there where it’s close to $20 million in guaranteed money."

The close defeat to his nemesis Fury still annoys the Clevelander, after all, it's the only time he has tasted defeat inside a boxing ring, and he used his sit-down with ESPN to reiterate his desire to be crowned world champion, stating: “I’m on a different mission to become world champion and all doors for Tommy lead to me. If you think there’s more money, bring it to the table."

The MMA proclamation comes after Paul signed with the MMA league, The Professional Fighters League, in January 2023 and is set to make his debut in the sport before 2024 is out. Paul has had a semi-successful boxing career up to this point, winning eight consecutive fights against the likes of fellow YouTubers Deji Olatunji, AnEsonGib, and former NBA star Nate Robinson via a combination of knockouts and technical knockouts before Fury handed him his first defeat in Riyadh, despite being knocked down by the then 26-year-old.

Since being beaten by Englishman Fury, the American has bounced back by defeating Nate Diaz and Andre August, before he is due to step into the ring again in March to clash with Ryan Bourland. After defeating Paul, Fury had further success by seeing off KSI in six rounds at Manchester Arena in October 2023, but he is yet to comment on a potential rematch with his previous opponent.