Jake Paul's $250k vodka tattoo on his right arm was nowhere to be seen during Tommy Fury fight

Several photos have emerged online showing one of Jake Paul's tattoos mysteriously missing in his fight with Tommy Fury.

The controversial YouTuber had impressed in his previous boxing bouts, and quickly earned himself an impressive 6-0 record.

But the former Disney Channel actor had a weekend to forget, as he lost via split decision to Tommy, who is the first professional boxer that Paul has entered the ring with.

And now, following his loss, people online have begun to use photos and memes to poke fun at Paul.

Read more: Jake Paul turned into hilarious meme after loss to Tommy Fury

But amongst all the jokes, there was one image that really confused watchers.

Jake Paul's disappearing tattoo

After finishing his training camp in Dubai, Paul was visited by British DJ Charlie Sloth to film a promotional video for the vodka brand AU.

Sloth, who is co-owner of the popular brand, offered the star $250,000 should he agree to get a bottle of the alcohol tattooed onto his right arm, to which Paul accepted.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the spot on his bicep was strangely bare in his fight with Fury.

There were no remnants of the ink of which Paul allegedly got tattooed onto him just a couple of weeks prior.

This led to many internet sleuths making jokes and memes online about Paul, with the most common caption being: "Tommy Fury hit Jake Paul so hard that he knocked his tattoo off."

Another online commenter took the opportunity to take a jab at the company itself by saying: "Jake Paul's tattoo did the exact same thing the labels on their bottles do, insane attention to detail in my opinion."

While a strange situation, it really amplifies the marketing genius of Paul, who despite losing on Sunday, has still found a way to stay in the minds of internet users.

Following the result, Paul mockingly posted a video 'crying' about making $30 million from the fight, clearly showing he isn't too hurt by the result.

Read more: Jake Paul's true feelings about losing to Tommy Fury

And now that Paul has suffered his first loss, the world is waiting to see where his boxing career will go from here.

He himself has mentioned the potential of a match-up with fellow YouTuber (and his brother Logan's business partner) KSI.

And of course there's the inevitable rematch with Fury.

But wherever the star goes from here, I'm sure there will many more stunts like the disappearing tattoo to keep us all invested.

