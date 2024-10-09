Jake Paul, the former YouTuber who has now turned to boxing, has offered $5 million to former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson, if he can last more than four rounds in the ring with him in their fight on the 15th of November.

Next month, Paul and Tyson will step into the ring together at last in a highly anticipated fight, which will be hosted in Arlington, Texas. Paul, 27, has a professional record of 10-1, although his most notable fight was against Tommy Fury – which he lost. Tyson, 58, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time and is even nicknamed the Baddest Man on the Planet.

Last night, Betr, a betting agency, posted a video of Paul stacking money on his belly and challenging Tyson to a $5 million bet.

Paul said: “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million. But if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’. Deal or no deal?”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There will be a 31-year age gap between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson come fight night.

As of writing this article, Tyson is yet to comment on the deal.

The Boxing Careers of Jake Paul & Mike Tyson

The two have come from VERY different backgrounds

The two boxers’ careers are drastically different, which is why many fans are eager to watch this historical, yet controversial, fight take place. Tyson’s fight record alone is astonishing, with 50 wins, six losses, and 44 knockouts – that is over four times more knockouts than Paul has even had professional fights.

Even non-boxing fans know how ferocious a fighter Tyson is, with his fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997 going down in history because he bit off part of his opponent's ear. Tyson also even served time in prison, although he maintains his stance of innocence to this day.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 09/10/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

Paul, on the other hand, found fame on Vine, where he amassed 5.3 million followers before it was discontinued in 2013. Following on from Vine, he started a YouTube channel which currently has 20.8 million followers and starred in a Disney Channel show called Bizaardvark. He then fought his first professional bout in 2020 against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib. Since then, he has fought a collection of athletes, including a former NBA player and several UFC fighters.

When comparing their careers, this bet seems ridiculous and delusional, but some fans believe that Paul has the potential to win due to Tyson’s age. With eight, two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves, the fight will certainly make history whatever the result.

The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, with three other bouts planned for the undercard. Those fights include a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.