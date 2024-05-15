Highlights Jake Paul has showcased his impressive physique change after stepping up to heavyweight to fight Mike Tyson in July.

The Problem Child has fought most of his bouts at cruiserweight level, but he's piled on the pounds in time to fight Iron Mike later this year.

Jake has recently claimed he wants to get as heavy as Anthony Joshua.

With all eyes on Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed heavyweight championship bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it is another boxer that will be hoping to make a name for themselves as a heavyweight sometime soon, with recent pictures of Jake Paul showing a side to the Problem Child that no one has seen before.

With Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's bout still scheduled to go ahead as it stands, it appears that Paul hasn't let the age of "Iron" Mike get to his head, and has seemingly put in more work for this fight as he has previous ones, with new pictures of Paul showing his year-by-year physique change, and it is incredibly impressive.

10 fights, 9 wins, only 1 defeat

Jake Paul, to date, has had 10 boxing fights, boasting an impressive record of 9-1. His fights have typically seen his weight stay the same, with his first five bouts seeing him hover in and around the 190lbs mark, he dipped to 183lbs for his one and only loss to Tommy Fury, before springing up to 199lbs for his two fights against more established and genuine boxers, Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

Despite the fluctuation in weights, the Problem Child has always fought at a cruiserweight level, the boxing class that is behind heavyweight, but things could soon change, as it appears Jake Paul will be going into his fight against 57-year-old Mike Tyson as a heavyweight.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Tyson, whose last two professional fights saw him weigh in at 233lbs, although they were in 2004 and 2005 respectively, will certainly be weighing in as a heavyweight as he has done his whole career, so it is going to be up to Jake Paul to meet him at that level, which appears he has done, with recent pictures of the YouTuber-turned-boxer showing a jacked physique.

A side-by-side photo of the Ohio-born boxer's 2023 and 2024 physique has been posted onto X, with fans making note of just how much wider and built the social media star looks, a far cry from his slimmer cruiserweight bouts, where even then he was still noticeably built.

Similar to Tyson Fury and his loss of weight, it is yet to be seen how Jake Paul will adapt to this sudden change. Paul's last two bouts didn't go past the first round, so with an increase in weight, it will be key for the brother of WWE Superstar, Logan Paul, to have aced his cardio in order to withstand his bulkier body.

With eight two-minute rounds set, it has officially been confirmed as a professionally sanctioned boxing match, meaning the result will go towards both records, so both fighters will be hoping to shock the world; Jake Paul by beating one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and Mike Tyson by beating an active 27-year-old boxer as a 57-year-old retired athlete.

There is still a while to wait for this fight to get underway, with it penciled in for the 20th of July. With plenty of time between now and then, it gives Jake Paul plenty of time to adjust to life in this jacked physique, something that could play an essential part in how the bout ends.