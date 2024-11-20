Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nikisa Bidarian, the former CFO at the UFC, is bothered at accusations Jake Paul's fight Friday, the 15th of November, against boxing legend Mike Tyson was nothing but a sham.

Paul defeated Tyson by an eight-round decision in what was a sad spectacle in front of 70,000 people at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson started fast but appeared gassed even in the earlier rounds, and didn't even land a punch in two of the eight frames. Paul told reporters later that he took it easy on Tyson. "I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt," he said post-fight.

It has raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the contest. The former Dallas Cowboys NFL player Michael Irvin is a regular at high-profile boxing events, and he returned to his old, stomping ground to watch Tyson's comeback after a near 20-year retirement. "I was looking for that patent 'one in the body, one on the uppercut',' Irvin said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "When he hits that it's boom boom, boom. I want to see that. But we didn't get that, not a one."

He continued: "And I saw someone else say that it was in the contract — 'no uppercuts.' They had it in the contract. Come on guys, why wouldn't Mike Tyson throw an uppercut?"

Comments like this have frustrated Bidarian, who says people only say these things if "they're dumb, or looking for attention."

Nikisa Bidarian Fires Back at Those Who Call Tyson-Paul a Sham

'We're in an attention economy'

The entire MVP on Netflix show was not bereft of quality, as Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos combined for a TV-friendly welterweight world championship bout, and Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor provided yet another Fight of the Year in their undisputed lightweight championship fight. Tyson vs Paul just seemed to get worse the longer it went on.

Criticism like this, for Bidarian, appears to be fine. But what he wants to see stop is the insinuation that the fight was rigged from the start.

"The only thing that bothers me is the continued narrative and people saying the fight was rigged."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 20/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Bidarian continued: "I saw something from Michael Irvin; he was on the broadcast and sat there with Jerry Jones, and he said, this week, 'I saw the contract and Mike Tyson couldn't throw an uppercut'.

"I'm concerned that there is a CTE problem there, for Michael Irvin. How would you see the contract to begin with, that Tyson couldn't throw an uppercut? It's beyond lunacy and the reality of life."

Bidarian continued: "This was a regulated professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. We were partners with Netflix, the biggest media company in the world, which is a public company."

"For anyone to suggest this was a rigged fight, they're either dumb, or looking for attention."

"It gets people good engagement, comment, like, share. We're in an attention-economy and people say outlandish things to bring awareness to themselves. But it's a sad state of society if that's where people want to spend their time."