Highlights Jake Paul's rise in professional boxing includes wins via TKO, KO, and split-decision against opponents from MMA and traditional boxing backgrounds.

Paul's initial victories over internet personalities led to more challenging fights with former UFC champions, UFC Hall of Famers, and boxing veterans.

Despite a recent loss to Tommy Fury, Paul quickly rebounded with wins against Nate Diaz and Andre August.

Despite being still widely considered an internet personality, Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been competing professionally since 2020. Many may not have expected Paul to have the boxing career he would when he initially began fighting. However, the influencer has managed to become one of the biggest names in boxing in recent years. This is attributed to his antics outside the ring, as well as enticing many of the big names in the world of MMA to step into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul continues to extend his boxing career year after year, aiming to progress through the sport. Thus far, his boxing career has taken him through the following journey:

Ali Eson Gib (1-0)

Jake Paul wins via 1st round TKO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: British boxer Viddal Riley (R) and boxer AnEsonGib seen onstage during the Jake Paul VS. Anesongib press conference at Beauty & Essex on January 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020 versus fellow internet personality Ali Eson Gib. Despite neither fighter having a traditional amateur boxing career, the pro-sanctioned bout took place in Miami in early 2020. The fight between the creators was not a long one. After dropping Ali Eson Gib twice, Paul was crowned the winner via TKO with just under a minute left of the first round.

Nate Robinson (2-0)

Jake Paul wins via 2nd round KO

Jake Paul would turn his attention to retired NBA star Nate Robinson. The former New York Knicks point guard would step into the boxing ring for the first time versus Paul, without much success. A first-round knockdown for Paul was followed by a second-round knockout, meaning defeat for Robinson. The win would be the second of Paul's career as well as the second in 2020.

Ben Askren (3-0)

Jake Paul wins via 1st round TKO

In his third professional bout, Jake Paul would take on his first combat sports athlete. Former MMA champion Ben Askren would step in to fight Paul in 2021, after retiring from MMA in 2019. Meeting in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Paul would extend his winning streak to three. A right-hand from Paul in the first-round would put down Askren, with the referee deciding that the former UFC fighter was no longer fit to continue.

Tyron Woodley (4-0)

Jake Paul wins via split-decision

Jake Paul would turn to another former UFC welterweight in his fourth bout as he faced Tyron Woodley. The former 170-pound MMA champion made his boxing debut versus Paul in Cleveland, proving to be Paul's toughest test. Boxing fans would see the YouTube personality face adversity for the first time in his career after a significant right hand from Woodley. However, Paul ultimately earned his win via split-decision.

Tyron Woodley II (5-0)

Jake Paul wins via 6th round KO

Just over three months after their first meeting, Paul and Woodley would step into the ring with one another once again. This time, the pair took centre stage in Tampa in December of 2021. The fight between Paul and Woodley came to a more abrupt ending than their first bout. Despite some back and forth in the earlier rounds, Paul would land a significant right hand, sending the former UFC champion to the canvas.

Anderson Silva (6-0)

Jake Paul wins via unanimous decision

Another former UFC champion would be next on the radar of Jake Paul. UFC Hall of Famer and MMA icon Anderson Silva would come into the boxing bout with a professional record of 3-1 in the sport. In the year prior, in 2021, Silva had two successful bouts in boxing. A split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a first-round KO over Tito Ortiz meant Silva was in good form. However, the fight between the two did pose a significant age discrepancy. Silva would be 22 years the senior of Jake Paul, aged 47 on fight-night. Despite having success in the 8-round bout, Silva would be on the losing side of the judges' scorecards. Paul also managed a knockdown over Silva in the final round.

Tommy Fury (6-1)

Jake Paul loses via split-decision

For the first time in his career, Jake Paul faced someone with a traditional boxing background when he entered the ring with Tommy Fury. The brother of heavyweight great Tyson Fury boasted a perfect 8-0 record when he faced Paul in Saudi Arabia in early 2023. The two had a back-and-forth affair throughout the 10 rounds, including point deductions for both men. Despite Paul knocking down Fury in the final round, it was the British boxer who got his hand raised via split-decision. This would be the first defeat of Paul's career and the 9th win of Fury's.

Nate Diaz

Jake Paul wins via unanimous decision

Jake Paul would return his focus to MMA fighters following the loss to Tommy Fury. Following his departure from the UFC, Nate Diaz would be the newest former UFC fighter to box with Jake Paul. Despite a spirited and well-humoured performance from Diaz, Paul would return to winning ways via one-sided judges' scorecards. Diaz would also suffer a knockdown in his boxing debut, hitting the canvas in round 5.

Andre August

Jake Paul wins via 1st round KO

Jake Paul and Andre August

After getting back into the win column versus Nate Diaz, Paul originally teased a transition to MMA. However, he would ultimately choose to take a step back from competing with MMA fighters and influencers as he took on Andre August. Despite not having a significant profile, American August would come into the bout with a 10-1-1 record. Seemingly taking a more traditional route into boxing, it took Paul just one round to dispatch August. The knockout victory for Paul was his first win via finish in almost two years.

Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul wins via 1st round KO

In March of 2024, Paul's boxing career would take him to Cuba as he took on Ryan Bourland. Again, Bourland did not boast a big name. However, he did have the most professional boxing experience of any fighter Paul has faced in the past. Coming into the fight with a 17-2 record, Bourland was not able to showcase very much of his experience within the bout. It would be back-to-back first-round finishes for Paul, as a flurry of punches would end the night for Bourland.