Jake Paul's boxing business, Most Valuable Promotions, has given a short and snappy reaction via X, formerly Twitter, regarding the rumored boxing bout supposedly involving his brother, Logan, and the UFC's former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

McGregor had previously been linked with a return to the UFC to fight the fan-friendly lightweight Michael Chandler. Logan, meanwhile, has made a name for himself in WWE, and recently stated an ambition to win a championship for the leading sports entertainment brand in 2025. The bout, according to McGregor himself, was going to be financed by the Ambani family and would take place in India.

There has since been great speculation surrounding the apparent bout, and a parody account on X amplified the fight when it claimed each athlete was going to receive a whopping $250 million for participating. Though McGregor retweeted the parody account, all is not what it seems.

MVP React to $250 Million Fight Rumor

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor linked in Indian mega-event