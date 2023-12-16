Highlights Jake Paul secured yet another win in his boxing career after knocking out professional boxer Andre August in the very first round with a sweet one-punch uppercut.

Slow motion footage has since emerged of the shot, and it highlights just how beautifully timed it was.

The Problem Child will now look to future fights, with Viddal Riley's name being mentioned during the post-fight press conference.

On Friday night, Jake Paul recorded the fifth knockout of his career against pro-boxer Andre August in devastating fashion after an uppercut was unleashed on the Texas-born fighter's chin, ending the contest before it ever really got going.

Heavily criticised for having never beaten a professional fighter after a loss via unanimous decision to Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul emphatically answered the critics this weekend, as a one-punch knockout in the first round showed a statement of intent for future opponents going forward.

At the post-fight press conference, Paul claimed: "I think this is the best one," in regard to his knockout. "Just because it was the first round, I was calling it the whole entire week. Not getting hit one time in the fight and just setting him up for that. He kept on ducking low, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna throw the uppercut, but I've got to make sure he keeps on ducking low.' I assessed him, set him up for it, and finished it, threw that thing hard."

Video: Jake Paul's knockout in slow motion

Not detonating a knockout blow in his two previous bouts against Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz respectively, it was vital that Paul kept the public believing in the power that drove the initial interest in his fights. After now winning back-to-back fights since the disappointing defeat at the hands of Fury, Paul must now find an opponent at the correct level to continue his progression. He needs someone with mainstream interest, something August never had, as well as someone who is actually a boxer.

Jake Paul's next fight

When speaking about his ambitions post-fight, Paul stated that he is now 'lasered in' on becoming a world champion, saying: "Right now I'm focused on being the best in the world and creating one of the greatest sports stories in the history of sports: being able to become a world champion from Disney Channel... Now I'm lasered in."

KSI and IShowSpeed spar on the same night

On the same night of the fight, a rival and potential future opponent of The Problem Child KSI filmed a sparring session with popular influencer IShowSpeed, in an effort to raise money for the Anthony Walker Foundation, a charity that aims to “eradicate racism, hate, and discrimination.”

However, Paul could not resist an opportunity to metaphorically land a jab on his foe, claiming: "He's chasing views as a 30-year-old man; I'm chasing legacy and belts."

Post-fight, a familiar face was suggested as an upcoming opponent in the form of Viddal Riley, a fighter that many believe is on a completely different level from the current crop of highest-level influencer boxers.

Despite this, Paul refused to sidestep or back down from the challenge presented, saying: "Yeah, for sure, that could happen, that would be interesting, and he has a name, a profile, and that's something that excites me for sure, and as I go down this path, I'm going to continue to challenge myself and grow and grow and grow, and some of those names start popping into the equation."

While that is not a fight that is expected to be made anytime soon, the confidence, or for some, the arrogance, that Paul shows to not back down to the challenge displays the level of self-belief that he possesses, and, while becoming a world champion is practically mission impossible, it could become interesting to see what level Paul could eventually land at if he continues down this path.